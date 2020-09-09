UP govt permits resumption of inter-state bus services

UP govt permits resumption of inter-state bus servicesPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:09 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has given its nod for resumption of inter-state bus services from the state, an official statement said here
In a statement, UPSRTC Managing Director Raj Shekhar said, "We are working on the schedule to start the bus services and will update you all soon.” The Chief Minister’s Office said in a tweet in Hindi, "In a bid to provide easy and accessible transportation to the public, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given permission for resumption of inter-state bus services to Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi." PTI NAV SRY
