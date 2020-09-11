Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities slide, bonds rally as tech rebound stalls; oil slips

Global equity benchmarks slipped and U.S. government bonds rallied on Thursday as a rebound in U.S. technology stocks stalled after the European Central Bank left its stimulus program unchanged and a stimulus bill failed in the U.S. Senate.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 02:06 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities slide, bonds rally as tech rebound stalls; oil slips

Global equity benchmarks slipped and U.S. government bonds rallied on Thursday as a rebound in U.S. technology stocks stalled after the European Central Bank left its stimulus program unchanged and a stimulus bill failed in the U.S. Senate. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.06% following modest declines in Europe and gains in Asia.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 406.02 points, or 1.45%, to 27,534.45, the S&P 500 lost 60 points, or 1.77%, to 3,338.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 221.97 points, or 1.99%, to 10,919.59. The ECB's decision not to ramp up its stimulus program bolstered the euro, which has gained more than 8% against the dollar since the spring and more than 4% against a basket of currencies weighted by the bloc's foreign trade.

The dollar index rose 0.159%, with the euro up 0.1% to $1.1814. Economists said the ECB will likely have to take more action to support its economy, possibly in December.

"But by resisting calls to cut interest rates deeper into negative territory, the bank has consolidated the appeal of the euro to global investors. It is now walking a tightrope of currency appreciation, as it dare not let the euro rise too high for fear of hampering the recovery of export-dependent economies like Germany," said Ulas Akincilar, head of trading at the online broker Infinox. In the United States, initial claims for state unemployment benefits came in slightly higher than expectations and totaled a seasonally adjusted 884,000 for the week ended Sept. 5. That matched the number of applications received in the prior week as layoffs and furloughs persisted across industries.

The U.S. Senate on Thursday killed a Republican bill that would have provided around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid, as Democrats seeking far more funding prevented it from advancing. The failure of the measure left the future of any additional coronavirus aid before the November presidential election in doubt. Mizuho Bank's head of economics and strategy in Singapore, Vishnu Varathan, said investors were grappling with whether this month's steep U.S. tech sell-off was finished, and beyond that an increasingly uncertain U.S. political outlook and persistent Sino-U.S. tensions.

"It's too soon to say whether the rout is over, or whether last night's recovery is simply a pause," ANZ analysts said in a note on Thursday, referring to Wednesday's equity rebound. In a sign of the unsettled day in markets, safe-haven assets such as U.S. government bonds reversed course and rallied into the U.S. close.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 6/32 in price to yield 0.6837%, from 0.703% late on Wednesday. Concerns about demand for fuel also put oil prices under pressure, an indication of wavering confidence in global growth.

U.S. crude recently fell 2.37% to $37.15 per barrel and Brent was at $39.79, down 2.45% on the day.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series The Avengers to fantasy juggernaut Game of Thrones, has died. She was 82. Riggs agent, Simon Beresford, said she died Thursday morning at home with...

EXCLUSIVE-Microsoft believes Russians that hacked Clinton targeted Biden campaign firm -sources

Microsoft Corp recently alerted one of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens main election campaign advisory firms that it had been targeted by suspected Russian state-backed hackers, according to four people briefed on the matter. T...

Science News Roundup: A scan of 10.3 million stars up and Mexican airport site emerges as major graveyard

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. A scan of 10.3 million stars turns up no sign of aliens - yetScientists have completed the broadest search to date for extraterrestrial civilizations by scanning roughly 10.3 million st...

Broncos WR Sutton injures shoulder in practice

Denver Broncos Pro Bowl receiver Courtland Sutton departed Thursdays practice with a right shoulder injury.. The 24-year-old Sutton reportedly experienced an awkward fall after attempting to catch a pass. Trainers assisted Sutton before he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020