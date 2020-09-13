Left Menu
Development News Edition

MOIL working on new projects worth Rs 581 crore at mines in MP, Maharashtra

The company is aiming to complete these projects by August 2021, the miner said in its Annual Report 2019-20. At Munsar mine in Maharashtra, the company is setting up a new vertical shaft at a depth of 160 metres at a capital cost of Rs 51.32 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 12:17 IST
MOIL working on new projects worth Rs 581 crore at mines in MP, Maharashtra

State-owned manganese ore mining firm MOIL Ltd is working on multiple new projects worth cumulatively Rs 581 crore at its mines in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, according to its annual report. The company is aiming to complete these projects by August 2021, the miner said in its Annual Report 2019-20.

At Munsar mine in Maharashtra, the company is setting up a new vertical shaft at a depth of 160 metres at a capital cost of Rs 51.32 crore.          The scheduled completion of the work, it said, was in April 2020. However, the work is in progress and the completion of the project shall be in November 2020, the report said. Another project of Rs 77.15 crore for setting up a sinking vertical shaft at a depth of 324 metres is going on at the company's Ukwa mine in Madhya Pradesh.

At the site, shaft sinking and lining up to 200 metres has been completed. The project is expected to be completed in August 2021, the PSU said. A Rs 194-crore project of sinking a large diameter high-speed vertical shaft of 330-metre depth at Gumgaon mine Maharashtra would be completed by January 2021, the report said adding that shaft sinking and lining up to 180-metre depth at site is completed.

At Balaghat mine in Madhya Pradesh, work for sinking a large diameter high-speed vertical shaft of 750-metre depth is undergoing. The shaft sinking and lining up to 480-metre depth at Rs 259-crore project site is completed and the overall project is scheduled to be completed in July 2021, it said. In the report, MOIL also informed about two projects worth Rs 418.82 crore, for which its board has already given approval.

The company plans 50,000 MTPA (metric tonnes per annum) ferro alloys plant at Balaghat mine with an investment of Rs 263.82 crore, and 25,000 MTPA ferro alloys plant at Gumgaon mine with an investment of Rs 155 crore. However, the company did not share any further details with respect to the planned projects but said "these projects have been approved by the board subject to JV or offtake agreement with prospective customers. Entering into offtake agreements is now being explored and discussions are underway".

MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the largest producer of manganese ore in the country and operates 11 mines in the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh..

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fulham boss Parker stresses need for more signings after Arsenal loss

Scott Parker believes his newly promoted Fulham need to dip into the transfer market to strengthen their squad as they look to avoid dropping straight back down to Engands second-tier. Fulham, who were promoted after winning the Championshi...

Rugby-Wallabies' Rennie says isolation protocols means no tests before Oct. 17

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has warned New Zealand Rugby NZR that his side would not be playing any Bledisloe Cup tests before Oct. 17 because coronavirus protocols would not allow them to prepare properly for it.New Zealander Rennie na...

Two L.A. County deputies shot in ambush, sheriff's department says

Two deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department LASD were shot in the city of Compton late on Saturday night, the L.A. county sheriffs department tweeted httpsbit.ly3iu5GPR. One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed a...

Odisha reports 3,913 more COVID-19 cases

Odisha has reported 3,913 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the State to 1,50,807, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Out of the total cases reported from the State, there are 34,849 activ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020