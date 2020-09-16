Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street higher but Apple loses ground after event

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 00:30 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street higher but Apple loses ground after event

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors hoped the Federal Reserve would stick with its supportive policy stance as the central bank's two-day meeting got underway.

The market's rise was limited as Apple Inc's shares lost early gains following its rollout of a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One. The S&P 500 technology index was still up 1% and the Nasdaq outperformed the other two major indexes, extending its recovery from a brutal sell-off earlier this month that had halted a Wall Street rally.

"The pullback we had is now behind us" probably, said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "While the economy is slowing, the upcoming macro news should be friendly, which should indicate the Fed will have no change in terms of policy," he said.

In its first policy meeting since Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a more accommodative stance on inflation, the central bank could switch its Treasury purchases toward more long-dated debt to keep long-term yields low, some strategists said. Data on Tuesday showed U.S. factory output increased strongly in August. Separately, U.S. import prices increased more than expected for the same month, supporting the view that inflation pressures were building up.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.51 points, or 0.29%, to 28,075.84, the S&P 500 gained 24.6 points, or 0.73%, to 3,408.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 153.85 points, or 1.39%, to 11,210.50. Earlier in the day data showed China's industrial output accelerated the most in eight months in August.

Citigroup Inc dropped 4.3% following a report that federal regulators were preparing to reprimand the U.S. lender for failing to improve its risk-management systems. JPMorgan Chase & Co slipped 2.4% as it lowered its full-year net interest income forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.92-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.72-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 63 new highs and 15 new lows. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and David Gregorio)

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Trump reviews ByteDance's plan to keep majority stake in TikTok -sources

President Donald Trump and top U.S. officials were to meet at the White House on Tuesday to consider a proposal by Chinas ByteDance to keep majority ownership of its popular TikTok video app, people familiar with the matter said. Trump has ...

Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speech

Kim Kardashian West on Tuesday decided to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts, as she and other celebrities called on the social media platforms to stop the spread of hate and misinformation.Misinformation shared on social media has ...

Louisville to pay $12 mln settlement over Breonna Taylor's death in botched police raid

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay 12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday. Th...

Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home

Apple Inc rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apples growth strategy and that cater to customers working at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020