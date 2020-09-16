Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks cheer upbeat data but temper appetite ahead of Fed

Following robust industrial output and retail sales data from China and higher U.S. factory production investors are focusing on the Fed's policy statement due Wednesday, the first since Chair Jerome Powell announced an increased tolerance for higher inflation. "The risk is if we see no new developments since his Jackson Hole shoutout, this could have near-term pressure on yields ticking up, gold and precious metals complex lower, dollar higher and general risk-off in U.S. equities," said Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 08:07 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks cheer upbeat data but temper appetite ahead of Fed

Most Asian shares rose on Wednesday, extending a rally driven by upbeat Chinese and U.S. economic data, but the dollar, U.S. yields and gold held steady as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's view on the economy at its policy meeting. Following robust industrial output and retail sales data from China and higher U.S. factory production investors are focusing on the Fed's policy statement due Wednesday, the first since Chair Jerome Powell announced an increased tolerance for higher inflation.

"The risk is if we see no new developments since his Jackson Hole shoutout, this could have near-term pressure on yields ticking up, gold and precious metals complex lower, dollar higher and general risk-off in U.S. equities," said Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. "If we do get a surprise on the accommodative side - we've gotten this a few times from smooth Jay (Powell) - then we could get the inverse of all that, including the next big structural break higher in gold."

The Fed is due to announce its decision at 1800 GMT Wednesday, followed by a news conference from Powell. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.5% higher. Australian shares gained 0.74% and Taiwan's tech-heavy board added 1.16%.

However, Chinese blue-chips pulled back 0.1% as investors booked profits after three days of gains. Investors also await Japan's parliamentary approval of Yoshihide Suga as the country's next prime minister on Wednesday. Suga will then form a new cabinet.

Japan's Nikkei erased early losses and was last up 0.14%. The Fed meeting comes as U.S. lawmakers remain at an impasse over a new stimulus package amid lingering concerns about the recovery of the world's largest economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is some expectation that with the U.S. Congress unwilling/unable to agree to a new fiscal package, monetary policy may need to step in to fill the void," NAB analyst Tapas Strickland said in a note. "Accordingly markets will be focused on any changes to forward guidance and to any balance sheet adjustments." The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England announce their respective policy decisions on Thursday.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1% on Wednesday after U.S. stocks ended off their session highs, with the Dow industrials closing little changed. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.2%.

U.S. retail sales figures from August will also be in focus on Wednesday. Separately, the World Trade Organization found on Tuesday that the United States had breached global trading rules by imposing multi-billion dollar tariffs in President Donald Trump's trade war with China, a ruling that drew anger from Washington.

In the currency market, the yen touched a two-week high of 105.26 per dollar as traders bet that the Fed acting on a more accommodative approach to inflation could weaken the greenback. The euro was down less than 0.1% to buy $1.1838, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was treading water at 93.092.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was unchanged from Tuesday's close at 0.6789%, and spot gold held steady at $1,955.48 per ounce. In contrast to the muted activity elsewhere, oil prices jumped as a hurricane disrupted U.S. offshore oil and gas production and as U.S. stockpiles fell.

Global benchmark Brent crude rose 0.79% to $40.85 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ticked up 1.02% to $38.67 a barrel.

TRENDING

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Biden holds lead over Trump among Indian American voters: Survey

By Reena Bhardwaj Sixty-six percent of Indian Americans currently favour Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election as compared to only 28 per cent who prefer President Donald Trump, according to a survey...

All you need to know about the cheaper Apple Watch SE

Apple has launched a new affordable watch, the Apple Watch SE, that combines a modern design with powerful essential features for the health and safety of users. It brings Apple Watch Series 6 features like the accelerometer, gyroscope, and...

Manoj Jha gives zero hour notice in RS over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on migrant workforce'

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD MP Manoj Jha has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over COVID-19 and its impacts on the migrant workforce. While Bahujan Samaj Party BSP MP Veer Singh has given zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over increase ...

Explosive device blast kills two Cameroonian soldiers and a civilian in Bongongo

At least two Cameroonian soldiers and a civilian were killed on September 14 in an improvised explosive device blast in Bongongo, a locality in Cameroons restive English-speaking region of Southwest, according to a news report by Cameroonon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020