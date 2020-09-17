Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Fed vows to keep interest rates near zero until inflation rises

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 01:17 IST
UPDATE 4-Fed vows to keep interest rates near zero until inflation rises
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates pinned near zero on Wednesday and made a bold, new promise: to keep them there until inflation is on track to "moderately exceed" the U.S. central bank's 2% inflation target "for some time." The new guidance marks a monetary policy shift, first announced by the Fed last month, that is aimed to offset years of weak inflation and allow the economy to keep adding jobs for as long as possible.

"Effectively what we are saying is that rates will remain highly accommodative until the economy is far along in its recovery," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference following the release of the central bank's latest policy statement and economic projections. "That should be a very powerful statement in supporting economic activity" and returning inflation to the Fed's 2% inflation goal faster, he said, adding that he thinks the forward guidance will be "durable"

The recovery, Powell noted, is ongoing but the pace is expected to slow, requiring continued support from the Fed and, he said, from further government spending. The Fed's decision drew two dissents, one from a policymaker who thought it went too far, and the other from one who thought it didn't go far enough.

The Fed also used its policy statement to begin to pivot from stabilizing financial markets to stimulating the economy, saying that it would keep its current government bond-buying at least at the current pace of $120 billion per month, in part to ensure "accommodative" financial conditions in the future. U.S. stocks added to earlier gains after the release of the statement before trending lower as Powell spoke, with the S&P 500 index last down 0.1% and the Nasdaq falling 0.8%. Long-end yields rose, with the 30-year U.S. Treasury yield last at 1.44% and the benchmark 10-year yield at 0.68%. The dollar edged up against a basket of major trading partner currencies.

'TREMENDOUS' HARDSHIP The coronavirus epidemic continued to weigh on the economy, the Fed said in its statement, released after the end of its latest two-day policy meeting, even as officials upgraded their immediate outlook for the economy.

The virus "is causing tremendous human and economic hardship," the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee said, adding that the Fed is "committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time." New economic projections released with the policy statement showed most policymakers see interest rates on hold through at least 2023, with inflation never breaching 2% over that period.

Powell said the Fed "is both confident and committed and determined" to modestly overshooting 2% inflation, but added that it would take time. Policymakers saw the economy shrinking 3.7% this year, far less than the 6.5% decline forecast in June, and unemployment, which registered 8.4% in August, was seen falling to 7.6% by the end of the year.

All but one Fed policymaker saw interest rates staying where they are through 2022, with four eying the need for a hike in 2023. But in pledging to keep rates low until inflation was moving above the 2% target, to make up for years spent below it, the Fed reflected its new tilt towards stronger job growth, announced late last month after a nearly two-year review.

Both dissenters to the statement, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, took specific issue with the central bank's guidance that it would keep interest rates where they are "until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with ... maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time." Kaplan said he would have preferred to have "greater flexibility" once inflation and maximum employment were on track to reaching the Fed's goals, an easier hurdle to reach. Kashkari's dissent suggests he wanted a higher hurdle: for rates to stay where they are until core inflation - which often runs cooler than overall inflation - has reached 2% "on a sustained basis."

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Journalist Vinod Dua can't be arrested till next hearing: SC

The Supreme Court has extended the interim protection from arrest and said there should be no coercive action till further hearing on September 18 against journalist Vinod Dua in connection with a sedition case filed against him in Himachal...

As some U.S. college students party, others blow the whistle

Some U.S. college students are doing the once-improbable blowing the whistle on classmates who break rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus. At the University of Missouri, one senior is posting photos and videos on a Universi...

Determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism: Suga

Yoshihide Suga, who took charge as the new Prime Minister of Japan as the successor of Shinzo Abe and formed a cabinet of familiar faces on Wednesday said that he was determined to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism, as per the Prime Minis...

Finnish PM Marin wishes PM Modi on birthday, says there's potential to deepen bilateral ties

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 70th birthday adding that there is more potential to deepen bilateral relations between India and Finland. On the occasion of your 70th birthday o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020