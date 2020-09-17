Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's John Lewis Partnership slumps to first-half loss, scraps staff bonus

The John Lewis Partnership reported on Thursday a first-half loss of 55 million pounds ($71 million) and said the COVID-19 hit to trading had left it in the same position as it was after World War Two - unable to pay staff a bonus.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:33 IST
Britain's John Lewis Partnership slumps to first-half loss, scraps staff bonus
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The John Lewis Partnership reported on Thursday a first-half loss of 55 million pounds ($71 million) and said the COVID-19 hit to trading had left it in the same position as it was after World War Two - unable to pay staff a bonus. The owner of Britain's leading eponymous department store and the upmarket Waitrose supermarket said the closure of stores during the national lockdown and the purchase of low-profit products like toilet paper had hit overall trading.

Operating profit at the department store fell by 46% in the first-half to July 25. As a result, the employee-owned group will not pay its staff, known as partners, a bonus. "The Group found itself in a similar position in 1948 when the bonus was halted following the Second World War," it said. "We came through then to be even stronger than before and we will do so again."

The coronavirus pandemic has destroyed many retail businesses that were already struggling with high rents and taxes, and forced changes in consumer behaviour in five months that would normally take five years. With online now accounting for 60% of John Lewis sales from 40% before the pandemic, the group has already said it must diversify beyond retail if it is to survive the turmoil on Britain's high streets.

The challenge falls to Sharon White, a former government official and head of the media regulator Ofcom, who took charge of the company earlier this year. She will set out more details for her plans in October. The company said that its worst case scenario as set out in April for the full year of a sales fall of 5% in Waitrose and 35% in John Lewis remained its view. However, it now believes the most likely outcome will be a small loss or a small profit for the year.

($1 = 0.7717 pounds)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Governor, CM extend birthday wishes to PM Modi

Hyderabad, Sep 17 PTI Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday greetedPrime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Conveying her wishes, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said Modi was a...

India should get COVID-19 vaccine at affordable rate: Azad

Noting that several countries have already secured favourable commitment for supply of a COVID-19 vaccine, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said India should be well placed to get the vaccine at an affordable...

European stocks skid from 1-month high as Fed underwhelms

European stocks fell from a one-month closing high on Thursday after an underwhelming response to the U.S. Federal Reserves pledge to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period.The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.9, on course to break ...

US charges 5 Chinese citizens in global hacking campaign

The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and abroad, including social media and video game companies as well as universities and telecommunic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020