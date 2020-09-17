Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of England negative rates talk knocks 0.6% off sterling

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:24 IST
Bank of England negative rates talk knocks 0.6% off sterling
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The pound fell around 0.6% against the dollar and euro on Thursday after the Bank of England said it had been briefed on how a negative interest rate could be implemented effectively, should it be needed.

The Bank of England kept its main stimulus programmes on hold, as expected, and said that Britain's economy had performed better than expected. Highlighting risks relating to rising COVID-19 cases, the unwinding of jobs protection schemes, and Brexit, the BoE said it was ready to take further action.

The bank also said that policymakers had been briefed on how a negative rate could be implemented "should the outlook for inflation and output warrant it at some point during this period of low equilibrium rates." Sterling fell sharply after these comments, losing as much as 0.6% of its value as it fell as low as $1.2883 - a cent below where it had been before the statement.

At 1142 GMT it was at $1.2890, down 0.6% on the day, while euro-sterling was up 0.5% at 0.9158. Gilt yields also fell, with the two-year yield down around 4.5 basis points on the day at 0.1%.

"It is clear that they are examining and lining up the tools they can deploy including more quantitative easing and negative rates if the economy diverges from their central scenario," said Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Societe Generale. The BoE said that their base case is an "immediate, orderly move to a comprehensive free trade agreement with the European Union on 1 January 2021".

"Now if that does not happen they will have no option but to respond," said Broux. "Sterling is a sell on rallies until there is a deal with the EU." Brexit talks were thrown into disarray by Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposing legislation that would break international law by breaching parts of the Withdrawal Agreement relating to Northern Ireland.

The bill is moving through parliament this week. U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the UK that it must honour its commitments to Northern Ireland, or there would be no post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and United States.

Money markets ramped up their expectations of British interest rates entering negative territory. Futures contracts maturing in February 2021 were pricing in policy rates falling below zero for the first time compared to March 2021 earlier.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana amends Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules

Telangana Govemment on Thursday, after careful examination of the requests made by the public, amended Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules 2020 with regard to rates of regularisation to make them same as what was...

Lawyer challenges challan for not wearing mask when driving alone; HC seeks govt reply

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a lawyers plea challenging the Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask while he was driving alone. Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Minis...

Border standoff: India says China should work with it for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh

India on Thursday said China should sincerely work with it for complete disengagement of troops at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong lake and take steps to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ladakh. External Affairs M...

Austria caps private indoor gatherings at 10 people as COVID-19 advances

Austria is limiting private indoor gatherings to 10 people in the face of rising coronavirus infections, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday, a day after Germany issued a travel warning for the Austrian capital.The Alpine nations con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020