AirAsia begins flights on Mumbai-Guwahati, Mumbai-Srinagar routes
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:33 IST
AirAsia India has announced it will start flights on the Mumbai-Guwahati and the Mumbai-Srinagar routes from Saturday. In a press release on Friday, the airline said the Mumbai-Guwahati flight will operate three times a week while the flight on the Mumbai-Srinagar route will operate four times a week.
The low-cost carrier currently connects 20 cities in India through its flights. Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months when routine aviation operations were ceased due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.
However, Indian airlines have been permitted by the government to operate not more than 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights..
