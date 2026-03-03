Mumbai's Eco-Friendly Holi: Flower Power Takes Center Stage

In a pioneering step to champion sustainable festivities, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde spearheaded a 'Phulanchi Holi' event on Tuesday. This initiative, hosted at Rajawadi Garden in Ghatkopar, urged residents to forego chemical colors and conserve water during celebrations.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collaborated with Tawde to highlight the environmental impact of traditional Holi practices. The event, which took place in the presence of MLA Parag Shah, focused on using flower petals instead of harmful materials during Holika Dahan, promoting a safer and greener observance.

Tawde emphasized the importance of environmental consciousness during festivals, urging citizens not to cut trees for Holika Dahan but to use dry wood instead. She also advocated for the avoidance of using plastic, tyres, or chemically treated materials. The flowers from the event were transformed into organic compost, reinforcing the message of a cleaner and greener Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)