Left Menu
Development News Edition

China blue-chips firm as investors cheer govt stimulus guidelines; Hong Kong down

** The CSI300 index rose 0.1%, to 4,694.09 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.1%, to 3,312.88 points. ** China's cabinet on Monday issued guidelines to boost new types of consumption, including online shopping and payments, in a bid to support the recovery of the economy.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 22-09-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 10:39 IST
China blue-chips firm as investors cheer govt stimulus guidelines; Hong Kong down
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China's blue-chip shares firmed on Tuesday, as investors cheered Beijing's latest efforts to boost consumption. ** The CSI300 index rose 0.1%, to 4,694.09 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.1%, to 3,312.88 points.

** China's cabinet on Monday issued guidelines to boost new types of consumption, including online shopping and payments, in a bid to support the recovery of the economy. ** Retail sales rose 0.5% in August from a year earlier, snapping a seven-month slump, but still trailing behind expansions in exports and investment as the economy steadily recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic's hit.

** The CSI300 consumer staples index rose 0.5% by midday break, having gained 43% so far this year. ** Also lending support, heavyweight securities firms climbed 2.2%.

** The Guolian-Sinolink merger could help consolidate financial resources and promote the healthy development of the securities industry, analysts at Guosen Securities said in a report. ** Guolian Securities Co said on Sunday it would acquire Sinolink Securities Co through a share swap and stake purchase, a move that accelerates the consolidation of Chinese brokerages.

** China's major airlines fell on renewed concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in overseas countries. ** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3%, to 23,887.33 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises index gained 0.1%, to 9,652.49.

** Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC Holdings extended Monday's heavy losses and fell as much as 3.4% to a 25-year low, while Standard Chartered shed 2% to its lowest since 2002. ** Global banks are facing a fresh scandal about dirty money after leaked documents showed they transferred more than $2 trillion in suspect funds over nearly two decades

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Alabhya Womens Ethnic Fashion Brand Launched in Bangalore

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Alabhya, a bespoke clothing boutique for womens ethnic fashion wear was recently launched by Ratirup Retails Pvt. Ltd., a reputed chain of clothing manufacturers in South India. The grand inauguration w...

Ahead of October review, Pakistan attempts to mislead FATF, shield terror perpetrators

In a bid to protect JuD chief and Lashkar-e-Taiba sponsor Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan has made yet another attempt to avoid being blacklisted in Financial Action Task Force FATF ahead of the deadline for the review meeting in October. Islamabad i...

SleepX urges you to beware of who you let into your bed with its latest NotInMyBed campaign

SleepX, the e-commerce brand from Sheela Foam Ltd makers of the Flagship brand Sleepwell has announced the launch of a brand-new and quirky campaign titled NotInMyBed The campaign humorously targets millennials whose lives revolve around ex...

New probe that mimics coronavirus may speed up drug discovery, say scientists

Scientists have developed a new tool that mimics how the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 enters and infects cells, an advance that could potentially speed up the search for treatments against the deadly disease. The novel tool, desc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020