Four killed, nine injured in bus crash in China

Four killed, nine injured in bus crash in ChinaPTI | Beijing | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:26 IST
Three children and a teacher were killed and nine others injured when their school bus collided with a truck in central China's Henan Province on Wednesday, local officials said
The accident happened at 7:56 a.m. on a road near the Bailong village when the minibus carrying 13 people, including 11 kindergarten kids and one teacher, collided with a truck, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted local officials as saying
The dead included three children and the teacher. The injured bus driver and eight children are under treatment and in a stable condition, they said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Henan Province
- China
- Xinhua