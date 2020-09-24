China stocks track Wall Street fall to post biggest drop in two weeks

Left Menu
** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.72% at 3,223.18, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.92%, both posting their biggest one-day percentage drop since Sept 9. ** The financial sector sub-index was lower by 1.35% and the consumer staples sector shed 1.68%.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China shares ended lower on Thursday, after falling the most in more than two weeks, taking cues from an overnight slump on Wall Street on renewed concerns over a coronavirus-led slowdown in global economic recovery. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.72% at 3,223.18, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.92%, both posting their biggest one-day percentage drop since Sept 9.

** The financial sector sub-index was lower by 1.35% and the consumer staples sector shed 1.68%. The real estate index was down 1.86% and the healthcare sub-index lost 1.63%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 2.32% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.462%. ** U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday the U.S. economy remains in a "deep hole" of joblessness and weak demand, and called for more fiscal stimulus, noting that policymakers "are not even going to begin thinking" about raising interest rates until inflation hits 2%.

** Consecutive drops and resurgence in coronavirus cases abroad is delaying recovery in the United States and leading to market slumps, said Zhang Yanbing, an analyst with Zheshang Securities. "The downward trend in mainland A-shares will be limited as China is achieving a better recovery." ** China's cabinet said it would allow more qualified foreign investors to make a strategic investment in Chinese listed companies, state television reported.

** Shares of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd rose to their highest since Aug. 25 after Reuters reported that state-backed investors are considering taking BMW's Chinese partner private. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.04%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.11%. ** At 07:05 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.8223 per U.S. dollar, 0.2% weaker than the previous close of 6.809.

