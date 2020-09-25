Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall despite Wall St stimulus hope; dollar flat

Weak labor market data on Thursday underscored that need. A Wall Street Journal report that House of Representatives Democrats were readying a $2.4 trillion stimulus package added to hopes after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said hundreds of billions of dollars in unused coronavirus aid funds could be reallocated to help U.S. households and businesses.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 00:59 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall despite Wall St stimulus hope; dollar flat

Wall Street rose on hopes of more economic stimulus but the gains were not enough to lift an index of stocks across the globe on Thursday, while the dollar was little changed. The Federal Reserve this week has talked up the importance of more fiscal stimulus amid investor fears of another economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Weak labor market data on Thursday underscored that need.

A Wall Street Journal report that House of Representatives Democrats were readying a $2.4 trillion stimulus package added to hopes after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said hundreds of billions of dollars in unused coronavirus aid funds could be reallocated to help U.S. households and businesses. Even so, Wall Street's largest companies, some of which have outperformed at a time of increased economic uncertainty, took the lead in pushing indexes higher. The tech sector was the S&P 500's strongest performer.

"Investors are going to be needing stocks that can weather a lower growth path because if we don't get another round of fiscal stimulus, there's not going to be a lot more we can do to continue boosting the economic recovery," said Max Gokhman, capital markets strategist at Pacific Life Fund Advisors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.57 points, or 0.2%, to 26,815.7, the S&P 500 gained 8.84 points, or 0.27%, to 3,245.76, and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.86 points, or 0.41%, to 10,676.84.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.02%, and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.36%. Emerging market stocks lost 1.69%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 2.06% lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.11%.

The dollar index ticked down but remained near two-month highs as economic concerns boost its safe-haven allure. The dollar index fell 0.057%, with the euro up 0.09% to $1.167. The Japanese yen weakened 0.04% versus the greenback at 105.41 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2743, up 0.17%.

Oil prices turned higher as the dollar weakened, but the prospect of slowing demand kept prices wobbly. U.S. crude recently rose 0.48% to $40.12 per barrel and Brent was at $41.74, down 0.07% on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields dipped, caught between the downbeat economic data, U.S. election uncertainty and the rise in stocks. "People want to sell the market because of what is going to take place in the election, then there are those who need to buy yield and any time the market backs up they are right in there," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. "That is why we are in a very tight trading range at this point."

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 0.6675%, from 0.676% late on Wednesday. In emerging markets, Turkey surprised traders with a hike in its policy rate by 200 basis points to 10.25%, sending the lira and bonds higher.

Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,865.37 an ounce. Silver gained 0.62% to $23.01.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Canada government proposes boost to unemployment benefit in move likely to avert election

Canadas government on Thursday proposed boosting a weekly payout for the jobless that would replace emergency COVID-19 income support that ends this weekend, a move that looks set to help the ruling Liberals win a parliamentary confidence v...

Wentworth Season 8 episode 9 recap, when will it be back on Netflix?

Wentworth Season 8 came back on the small screens on July 28 this year. The series lovers are happy as it is now on the air every Tuesday after a long wait of over one year.Wentworth Season 8 consists of only 10 episodes. This ongoing seaso...

Firefighters wrest control over half of massive California wildfire

Firefighters on Thursday said they had contained about half of a massive blaze ravaging Los Angeles County for nearly a month, as a fire season that has killed dozens across the U.S. West took another hopeful turn.The Bobcat Fire burning ou...

U.S. to execute first Black man since resumption of federal death penalty

The U.S. government plans on Thursday to execute Christopher Vialva, a convicted murderer and the first Black man to face the federal death penalty since the punishment was resumed this summer after a 17-year hiatus. Vialva was 19 years old...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020