CNH Industrial India Exports 100 Tractors to Bangladesh in an Inaugural Freight Train Run from Dadri, Noida

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) CNH Industrial India has emerged as the first company in India to export 100 agricultural tractors to Bangladesh in an inaugural run of a freight train from the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Dadri, India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) CNH Industrial India has emerged as the first company in India to export 100 agricultural tractors to Bangladesh in an inaugural run of a freight train from the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Dadri, India. The 25-wagon freight train carrying the tractors was seen off by Mr. Vikas Kikan, Business Head, SAARC (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka). Hailing this as a major achievement for Indian Railways and the entire country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal made a statement stating that, for the first time in the history of Indian Railways, 100 tractors have been exported to Bangladesh from Inland Container Depot Dadri.

"We are delighted to be a part of this historical moment and wholeheartedly thank the Indian Railways and Container Corporation for their steadfast support," remarked Mr. Raunak Varma, Country Head, CNH Industrial India. "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, freight movement by road transport had paused at the country's biggest land port in Petrapole, West Bengal on the Bangladesh border. Given the situation, our team devised a solution to utilize the Indian railway network for this dispatch. This quick solution not only strengthened our relationship with our Bangladesh dealers but has heralded a new chapter in the history of Indian Railways, of which we are honored to be a part." CNH Industrial India exports and commercializes Case IH and New Holland Agriculture tractors ranging from 35 HP to 90 HP through its dealer network in Bangladesh. The Company's customer care center is available in ten languages to support customers across India and Bangladesh and can be reached toll-free on 1800-419-0124. Sign up for news alerts from CNH Industrial and its brands on the CNH Industrial EMEA Newsroom: media.cnhindustrial.com/AMEA-ENGLISH/Subscribe CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI/MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defense and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions.

More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com More information on Case IH: www.caseih.com More information on New Holland Agriculture: www.newholland.com More Information on Case Construction Equipment: www.casece.com. Image 1: Team CNH Industrial at the inaugural run of the freight train from the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Dadri Image 2: Mr. Vikas Kikan, Business Head, (SAARC), CNH Industrial flagging off the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Dadri

