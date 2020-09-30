Left Menu
Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected

Economists believe the economy will expand at an annual rate of 30 per cent in the current quarter as businesses have re-opened and millions of people have gone back to work. That would shatter the old record for a quarterly GDP increase, a 16.7 per cent surge in the first quarter of 1950 when Harry Truman was president.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:25 IST


The U.S. economy plunged at a record rate in the spring but is poised to swing to a record increase in the quarter that just ended. The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, fell at a rate of 31.4 per cent in the April-June quarter, only slightly changed from the 31.7 per cent drop estimated one month ago.

The new report, the government's last look at the second quarter, showed a decline that was almost four times larger than the previous record-holder, a fall of 10 per cent in the first quarter of 1958 when Dwight Eisenhower was president.

That would shatter the old record for a quarterly GDP increase, a 16.7 per cent surge in the first quarter of 1950 when Harry Truman was president. The government will not release its just-ended July-September GDP report until October 29, just five days before the presidential election.

While President Donald Trump is counting on an economic rebound to convince voters to give him a second term, economists said the economy's future is far from certain. Many are forecasting that growth will slow significantly in the final three months of this year to a rate of around 4 per cent and could actually topple back into a recession if Congress fails to pass another stimulus measure or if a rising number of coronavirus cases sharply curtails economic activity.

