Left Menu
Development News Edition

31.4% spring slide for a US economy likely to shrink in 2020

The gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, fell at a rate of 31.4per cent in the April-June quarter, only slightly changed from the 31.7per cent drop estimated one month ago, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. The government's last look at the second quarter showed a decline that was more than three times larger than the fall of 10per cent in the first quarter of 1958 when Dwight Eisenhower was president, which had been the largest decline in U.S. history.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:50 IST
31.4% spring slide for a US economy likely to shrink in 2020
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. economy plunged at an unprecedented rate this spring and even with a record rebound expected in the just-ended third quarter, the U.S. economy will likely shrink this year, the first time that has happened since the Great Recession. The gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, fell at a rate of 31.4per cent in the April-June quarter, only slightly changed from the 31.7per cent drop estimated one month ago, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The government's last look at the second quarter showed a decline that was more than three times larger than the fall of 10per cent in the first quarter of 1958 when Dwight Eisenhower was president, which had been the largest decline in U.S. history. Economists believe the economy will expand at an annual rate of 30per cent in the current quarter as businesses have re-opened and millions of people have gone back to work. That would shatter the old record for a quarterly GDP increase, a 16.7per cent surge in the first quarter of 1950 when Harry Truman was president.

The government will not release its July-September GDP report until Oct. 29, just five days before the presidential election. While President Donald Trump is counting on an economic rebound to convince voters to give him a second term, economists said any such bounce back this year is a longshot.

Economists are forecasting that growth will slow significantly in the final three months of this year to a rate of around 4per cent and the U.S. could actually topple back into a recession if Congress fails to pass another stimulus measure or if there is a resurgence of COVID-19. There are upticks in infections occurring right now in some regions of the country, including New York. "There are a lot of potential pitfalls out there," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services.

"We are still dealing with a number of significant reductions because of the pandemic." In 2020, economists expect GDP to fall by around 4 per cent, which would mark the first annual decline in GDP since a drop of 2.5per cent in 2009 during the recession triggered by the 2008 financial crisis. "With economic momentum cooling, fiscal stimulus expiring, flu season approaching and election uncertainty rising, the main question is how strong the labor market will be going into the fourth quarter," said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

"With the prospect of additional fiscal aid dwindling, consumers, businesses, and local governments will have to fend for themselves in the coming months," Daco said. The Trump administration is forecasting solid growth in the coming quarters that will restore all of the output lost to the pandemic. Yet most economists believe it could take some time for all the lost output to be restored and they don't rule out a return to shrinking GDP if no further government support is forthcoming.

So far this year, the economy fell at a 5per cent rate in the first quarter, signaling an end to a nearly 11-year-long economic expansion, the longest in U.S. history. That drop was followed by the second-quarter decline of 31.4per cent, which was initially estimated two months ago as a drop of 32.9per cent, and then revised to a decline of 31.7per cent last month. The slight upward revision in this report reflected less of a plunge in consumer spending than had been estimated. It was still a record fall at a rate of 33.2per cent, but last month's projections were for a decline of 34.1per cent. This improvement was offset somewhat by downward revisions to exports and to business investment.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UK's COVID outbreak may be more localised this time - PM Johnson

The latest COVID outbreaks in Britain may be more localised than the first wave during the spring, with very clear local peaks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.We are seeing some very clear local peaks, he said during a news ...

Trump-Biden TV debate audience slumps below 2016 record, early data show

The first U.S. presidential debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden likely attracted a much smaller audience than the record set four years ago, according to preliminary ratings data released on We...

Hathras victim was 'killed by a ruthless govt': Sonia Gandhi slams BJP dispensation

In a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath dispensation in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras gangrape incident, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said the victim was killed by a ruthless government, its administration and its ignor...

NTT to invest USD 2 bln in India for setting up data centres

Japanese company NTT on Wednesday said it will invest USD 2 billion over Rs 14,000 crore in India to build data centres. It will be building new campuses in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Chennai and Noida, and also augmenting capacities at its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020