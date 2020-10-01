Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stimulus hopes ease markets into explosive Q4

Renewed U.S. stimulus hopes lifted global markets into what is set to be an explosive fourth quarter on Thursday, though an all-day outage on Tokyo's Nikkei meant it wasn't exactly a smooth start. Europe's STOXX 600 index and the euro were up 0.7% and 0.2% respectively before PMI economic data expected to show the region's ongoing gradual recovery from coronavirus slump.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:35 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stimulus hopes ease markets into explosive Q4

Renewed U.S. stimulus hopes lifted global markets into what is set to be an explosive fourth quarter on Thursday, though an all-day outage on Tokyo's Nikkei meant it wasn't exactly a smooth start.

Europe's STOXX 600 index and the euro were up 0.7% and 0.2% respectively before PMI economic data expected to show the region's ongoing gradual recovery from coronavirus slump. The dollar was at a one-week low, as robust U.S. data on Wednesday and hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus led investors to riskier currencies.

With U.S. elections, the race for a COVID-19 vaccine and a no-deal Brexit deadline all looming, today was likely to be the calm before the storm, said Chris Dyer, Eaton Vance's director of global equity. "What I have been saying is that the equity markets are likely to move violently sideways in the next few months," he said, though in 12 months the trajectory should be one of global recovery.

Asian trading saw a 0.4% rise on MSCI's regional index , led by 1.1% and 1.5% gains in Australia and India. The day was dominated, though, by technical problems at Tokyo Stock Exchange, the world's third-largest stock market. TSE President Koichiro Miyahara apologised at a news conference. He said the exchange decided to suspend the full day of trading because an early resumption could cause market confusion, but it planned to restart on Friday.

S&P500 futures rose 0.4%, extending Wall Street's rebound amid strong employment data and talk of progress on long-delayed COVID-19 relief legislation. The pound was 0.6% weaker, after British and European Union negotiators failed to close the gap on state aid in their latest round of talks, one of the key elements blocking post-Brexit trade ties.

British factory activity did grow for a fourth month in a row and coronavirus vaccine developments underpinned market sentiment, despite fast-rising infection rates in Europe and the United States. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1756 while the Australian dollar ticked up 0.2% to $0.7181.

In commodities, oil prices were subdued after their 10% drop in September, with U.S. crude futures at $39.91 per barrel and Brent futures at $42.33 a barrel.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Hathras-like incidents won't be tolerated in Maha: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that Hathras-like incidents will not be tolerated in the state and those indulging in crime against women would be dealt with severely. His statement comes amid a nationwide outra...

Goa: Panaji residents can exchange dry waste for essentials

Starting October 2, the civic body in Goas capital Panaji will kickstart its shop with your waste campaign SWYWC, under which citizens will be provided essentials in exchange of dry waste, an official said on Thursday. The innovative scheme...

Jaishankar greets Chinese people, govt on occasion of China's founding day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday greeted his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as well as the government and the people of China on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the country. Extend my felicitations to ...

EU leaders to tell China to meet 2019-2020 trade deadlines

European Union leaders will call on China to finalize a stalled investment agreement by the end of the year and again criticize Beijing over its security crackdown in Hong Kong, according to a draft summit statement seen by Reuters.EU leade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020