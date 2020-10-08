Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zebra Techies Solution Awarded with the Top Rated Plus Badge by Upwork

It's a proud moment for Zebra Techies Solution to celebrate earning the most in-demand, prestigious Top Rated Plus Badge from the world's largest remote talent marketplace, Upwork KOLKATA, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an extraordinary coincidence when Upwork is rolling out a new agency recognition system to indicate an agency's specialization in a service area, Zebra Techies Solution is one of the few fortunate digital marketing and website development agencies, totaling only the top 10% of them on Upwork, that has achieved the much-coveted Upwork Top Rated Plus Badge.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 10:19 IST
Zebra Techies Solution Awarded with the Top Rated Plus Badge by Upwork
Representative image

It's a proud moment for Zebra Techies Solution to celebrate earning the most in-demand, prestigious Top Rated Plus Badge from the world's largest remote talent marketplace, Upwork KOLKATA, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an extraordinary coincidence when Upwork is rolling out a new agency recognition system to indicate an agency's specialization in a service area, Zebra Techies Solution is one of the few fortunate digital marketing and website development agencies, totaling only the top 10% of them on Upwork, that has achieved the much-coveted Upwork Top Rated Plus Badge. Here is Zebra Techies Solution's Upwork Profile link: https://www.upwork.com/ag/zebratechiessolution/ Based on their proven track record of delighting clients consistently on large and long-term contracts on Upwork for over 10-years, Zebra Techies Solution qualified for this badge as one of the proud recipients. "We are incredibly honored to have earned this badge because it seems our consistent efforts to delight our offshore clients from over 21-countries across the U.S.A., Europe, Australia, Africa, the Middle-East, and Asia with our result-driven approach to marketing and web development services have yielded eventually," said Mr. Anirban Das, the CEO of Zebra Techies Solution.

He further added , "We have had hundreds of opportunities to help many businesses over the past 10-years. Now with this recognition, our responsibility has become even much greater. We are looking forward to many great years to come." Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic when businesses have been facing an economic downturn, Zebra Techies Solution has maintained steady growth by acquiring new clients in series from different verticals. It is the outcome of their reputation for providing their clients with the services diligently and enabling them to navigate through the current coronavirus pandemic situation impacting the smooth-running of their business operations. Now with the display of this Top Rated Plus badge on Upwork will make it even easier for them to win larger contracts from high-end clients on Upwork as this will be highlighting only those few agencies like Zebra Techies Solution who have successfully and consistently built a strong reputation on Upwork by getting positive feedback from their clients, time after time.

"We are proud of our growth, but even more so of the results, we have achieved for our clients. Now, our next focus will be to become a leader in providing the best customer experience to all of our clients," said the CEO. About Zebra Techies Solution: Zebra Techies Solution is a premier digital marketing and web development company, providing its result-driven services to corporations, non-profit organizations, eCommerce, and government organizations worldwide for over a decade. The company offers full-service digital marketing, website design, and development solutions on multiple CMS and eCommerce platforms. Based in Kolkata of India, Zebra Techies Solution represents the value of consistency, quality, expertise, transparency, and integrity while maintaining excellent relationships with its partners through its lucrative reseller program and on multiple job marketplaces.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cluster in Australia's most populous state threatens to slow easing

Australias most populous state reported its biggest one-day rise in novel coronavirus infections in more than a month on Thursday as a growing cluster threatens to slow the easing of restrictions.New South Wales NSW said it has detected 12 ...

Zebra Techies Solution Awarded with the Top Rated Plus Badge by Upwork

Its a proud moment for Zebra Techies Solution to celebrate earning the most in-demand, prestigious Top Rated Plus Badge from the worlds largest remote talent marketplace, Upwork KOLKATA, India, Oct. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- In an extraordinary...

Trump's pandemic record in spotlight as Harris, Pence trade blows at VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed over the Trump administrations handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate on Wednesday, as the White House struggled to contain an outbreak that has inf...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted to urge Congress to pass piecemeal aid packages, a day after halting negotiations, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the tweets were an effort to rebound from a terrible mistake.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020