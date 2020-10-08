Zebra Techies Solution Awarded with the Top Rated Plus Badge by Upwork

It's a proud moment for Zebra Techies Solution to celebrate earning the most in-demand, prestigious Top Rated Plus Badge from the world's largest remote talent marketplace, Upwork KOLKATA, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an extraordinary coincidence when Upwork is rolling out a new agency recognition system to indicate an agency's specialization in a service area, Zebra Techies Solution is one of the few fortunate digital marketing and website development agencies, totaling only the top 10% of them on Upwork, that has achieved the much-coveted Upwork Top Rated Plus Badge. Here is Zebra Techies Solution's Upwork Profile link: https://www.upwork.com/ag/zebratechiessolution/ Based on their proven track record of delighting clients consistently on large and long-term contracts on Upwork for over 10-years, Zebra Techies Solution qualified for this badge as one of the proud recipients. "We are incredibly honored to have earned this badge because it seems our consistent efforts to delight our offshore clients from over 21-countries across the U.S.A., Europe, Australia, Africa, the Middle-East, and Asia with our result-driven approach to marketing and web development services have yielded eventually," said Mr. Anirban Das, the CEO of Zebra Techies Solution.

He further added , "We have had hundreds of opportunities to help many businesses over the past 10-years. Now with this recognition, our responsibility has become even much greater. We are looking forward to many great years to come." Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic when businesses have been facing an economic downturn, Zebra Techies Solution has maintained steady growth by acquiring new clients in series from different verticals. It is the outcome of their reputation for providing their clients with the services diligently and enabling them to navigate through the current coronavirus pandemic situation impacting the smooth-running of their business operations. Now with the display of this Top Rated Plus badge on Upwork will make it even easier for them to win larger contracts from high-end clients on Upwork as this will be highlighting only those few agencies like Zebra Techies Solution who have successfully and consistently built a strong reputation on Upwork by getting positive feedback from their clients, time after time.

"We are proud of our growth, but even more so of the results, we have achieved for our clients. Now, our next focus will be to become a leader in providing the best customer experience to all of our clients," said the CEO. About Zebra Techies Solution: Zebra Techies Solution is a premier digital marketing and web development company, providing its result-driven services to corporations, non-profit organizations, eCommerce, and government organizations worldwide for over a decade. The company offers full-service digital marketing, website design, and development solutions on multiple CMS and eCommerce platforms. Based in Kolkata of India, Zebra Techies Solution represents the value of consistency, quality, expertise, transparency, and integrity while maintaining excellent relationships with its partners through its lucrative reseller program and on multiple job marketplaces.