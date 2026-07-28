J&J Reaches Landmark $5.5 Billion Settlement Over Talc Lawsuits

In a significant legal development, Johnson & Johnson announced on Monday a landmark settlement totaling $5.5 billion to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits related to its talc products. The settlement covers roughly 69,000 cases consolidated in federal court in New Jersey and related state court cases, accounting for 99.75% of the remaining talc claims.

Plaintiffs' law firms have confirmed the settlement, heralding it as a favorable conclusion after a decade-long legal struggle. J&J has consistently denied the allegations, maintaining that their talc products are safe and free from asbestos. Despite their confidence in prevailing in court, the company opted to settle to move past the ongoing litigation.

The settlement, however, does not account for future lawsuits. J&J had previously attempted to resolve the claims through a shell company's bankruptcy, a strategy that failed and led to the litigation's resumption in March 2025. This agreement is seen as a strategic move to allow J&J to focus on its core mission of developing life-saving medicines and devices.