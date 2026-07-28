Rethinking the Flow: A New Plan for the Colorado River

In the face of an enduring drought, a U.S. initiative seeks to mandate water usage cuts for the Colorado River states, spearheaded by Arizona, California, and Nevada. These states are anticipated to slash their water consumption by 21% within the coming two years, gaining approval yet sparking debate.

A confidential source indicated the plan would further require the Upper Basin states, including Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming, to embrace similar reductions. These states, however, remain hesitant, citing already dwindling water resources. The initiative's unfolding could impact the lives of one in 10 Americans and the agricultural sector.

The framework anticipates a near doubling in reductions from the Lower Basin states by 2029, with federal involvement looming. Compliance and readiness to negotiate remain contentious, prolonging a 20-year water usage agreement that's set to expire in 2026.