Nigeria: YouTube Black Voices Fund to grant USD 100 million for artists and creators

YouTube on October 8 has announced that Nigerian artistes and creators could also apply for grants from its global USD 100 million Black Voices Fund, according to a news report by Premium Times.

Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, Alex Okosi has said in a statement that the global fund would over the next three years offer support to black artists and creators.

Okosi has said that the Black Voices Fund will present fresh narratives that will emphasize the intellectual power, authenticity, dignity, and joy of black voices. He said that it will also educate audiences about racial justice.

According to him, it was officially named as #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, and the USD 100 million fund was initially announced in June.

In June, we announced the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, a $100M fund to amplify Black voices & perspectives. We're excited to announce new YouTube Originals from the fund and additional projects that hero Black stories. Read about this and other updates here: https://t.co/EgX7EEYT2H pic.twitter.com/LL6PNOXkyC — YouTube (@YouTube) October 7, 2020

Alex Okosi said that this year, the fund will focus on the creators from countries like US, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

"Our goal is to expand funding to more countries over the course of the next three years.

"Additionally, we hope to provide a consistent drumbeat of educational training, workshops, and community events to Black creators and artists globally.

"The #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund is part of the work currently underway to ensure that YouTube is a place where Black artists, creators, and users can share their stories and be protected," he said.

Okosi said that YouTube believes that it is only by taking a stand against those who would try to bully, harass, silence, and intimidate others that it truly moves closer to achieving this mission.