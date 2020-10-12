Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Tech stocks extend Wall St rally on stimulus hopes

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Americans were steadily losing confidence in President Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with his net approval on the issue hitting a record low. Growing expectations of a Democratic win in next month's presidential election have also helped Wall Street's main indexes climb to one-month highs as a victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden could ease the trade war with China and resulting tariff pressures on the U.S. economy.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 22:21 IST
US STOCKS-Tech stocks extend Wall St rally on stimulus hopes

Wall Street's main indexes rose for a fourth straight session on Monday on optimism that a coronavirus relief package would eventually come around, while investors geared up for the third-quarter corporate earnings season. Technology stocks provided the biggest boost to all three main indexes as Apple Inc jumped 5.3% ahead of a special event on Tuesday, which most analysts believe will be used to unveil the new iPhone with 5G capabilities.

Amazon.com Inc climbed 5.1% ahead of its annual Prime Day shopping event on Oct. 13 and 14. The Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance.

"The market has come to a realization that stimulus is going to be coming ... no matter who is the president. It's probably going to be coming about a month out from now," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Americans were steadily losing confidence in President Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with his net approval on the issue hitting a record low.

Growing expectations of a Democratic win in next month's presidential election have also helped Wall Street's main indexes climb to one-month highs as a victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden could ease the trade war with China and resulting tariff pressures on the U.S. economy. The S&P 500 was less than 2% away from surpassing its record closing high from Sept. 2 that would mark a complete recovery from a 9% pullback.

With the Oct. 15 presidential debate officially canceled, Trump plans to travel to key battleground states this week as his doctor declared he was no longer a transmission risk for the novel coronavirus. Results from big U.S. banks will be in focus this week, with JPMorgan & Co and Citigroup set to report on Tuesday. Bank shares gained 0.6%.

Overall, analysts expect third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies to fall 20.7% from a year earlier, smaller than a 30.6% slump in the second quarter. At 12:32 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 305.52 points, or 1.07%, at 28,892.42, the S&P 500 was up 60.93 points, or 1.75%, at 3,538.06, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 299.29 points, or 2.58%, at 11,879.24.

The consumer discretionary index hit an all-time high and, along with tech and communication services , rose the most among major S&P sectors. The energy index was the weak spot, as oil prices dropped on easing supply worries.

Twitter Inc gained 5% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the social media company's shares to "buy" on expectations of continued growth in 2021. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.68-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.49-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 65 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 149 new highs and 10 new lows.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson shuts pubs in parts of England with new COVID curbs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England on Monday, including shutting pubs, to curb an acceleration in COVID-19 cases, though anger was rising at the cost of the curtailment o...

EXCLUSIVE-White House asks Congress to approve three arms sales to Taiwan -sources

The White House is moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent days a notification of the deals to Congress for approval, three sources familiar with the situation said on Monday. The move in the run-up...

MP bypolls: Cong accuses BJP MLA of distributing cash

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Monday alleged BJP MLA Akash Vijaywargiya had distributed money to voters in Sanver assembly constituency in Indore district for November 3 byelection and cited a video clip doing rounds of the social media...

Greater cooperation urged worldwide as criminals seek to profit from COVID-19

His comments came in a video message to the latest meeting of countries which have signed the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.This year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Palermo Convention, as the treaty ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020