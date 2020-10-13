Africa could be next century's growth engine: L&T CEO
Busi Mabuza, Chairperson, Industrial Development Corporation, South Africa, mentioned that COVID-19 has pushed Africa into recession. She said Africa needs to focus more on the African value chain, education system, infrastructure, financial services, health facilities to become a resilient nation.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:18 IST
Africa could be the next century's economic growth engine, and Larsen & Toubro hopes to be a part of its journey, L&T chief executive and managing director S N Subrahmanyan said on Tuesday. He was addressing a session on Reimagining Resilient Africa during FICCI LEADS 2020 event.
"Africa could be the next century’s economic growth engine...We hope to be a part of the ecosystem of Africa. Make India proud and Africa proud," Subrahmanyan said. Africa would require new investment to the tune of USD 25-30 billion in the next decade to meet its requirement, as per a Ficci statement.
"This is an absolute necessity, and it will come into play not only via physical infrastructure, including health centres, hospitals, better medical facilities but also through digital health connect. L&T will do whatever required to develop the African continent," Subrahmanyan said. R V Kanoria, former Ficci president, said Africa could be the answer to the food security needs of the world.
Africa has developed to attract investments from emerging markets. African countries offer a decent return on investment, loyalty to the relationship and long-term prospect, he added. Busi Mabuza, Chairperson, Industrial Development Corporation, South Africa, mentioned that COVID-19 has pushed Africa into recession.
She said Africa needs to focus more on the African value chain, education system, infrastructure, financial services, health facilities to become a resilient nation. She also emphasized that Africa should focus on cybersecurity and data privacy.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ficci
- Kanoria
- Subrahmanyan
- Busi Mabuza
- African
- Resilient Africa
- Africa
- Chairperson
ALSO READ
INTERVIEW-After battling TB and COVID-19, a S. African doctor reaches breaking point
OPEC Fund signs US$20million loan for East African Development Bank
South African Innovation Summit to be held virtually
South African Airways to go under care and maintenance until funding found
Pandemic pushes forward new generation of African cyclists