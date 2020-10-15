Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS -Virus, stimulus angst hit world stocks as safe U.S. dollar shines

The run of negative news dragged on European shares, which were on course for their worst day in 3-1/2 weeks. An offer by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday to raise the size of a U.S. fiscal stimulus package to win the support of Republicans and Democrats helped to narrow losses in equity markets, though many investors still believe a deal is not possible before the Nov. 3 election.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 23:58 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS -Virus, stimulus angst hit world stocks as safe U.S. dollar shines

Global shares dropped on Thursday as investors shied from risk and sought safe-havens such as the U.S. dollar on fears that a resurgence in coronavirus cases and a lack of more U.S. fiscal stimulus would hobble the world economy.

An unexpected rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims figures added to worries that the U.S. economy may sputter if government does not act soon to shore up growth, especially in the face of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe. The run of negative news dragged on European shares, which were on course for their worst day in 3-1/2 weeks.

An offer by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday to raise the size of a U.S. fiscal stimulus package to win the support of Republicans and Democrats helped to narrow losses in equity markets, though many investors still believe a deal is not possible before the Nov. 3 election. The S&P 500 fell 17 points, or 0.5%, to 3,472.06, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 59 points, or 0.2%, to 28,452.89. The Nasdaq Composite lost 119 points, or 1%, to 11,648.74.

"Virus restrictions across Europe continue to sour sentiment," wrote Win Thin and Ilan Solot, currency strategists at BBH Global Currency Strategy, adding that a U.S. fiscal stimulus package is "deader than Elvis." "Now, the U.S. economy goes into the winter months without much-needed fiscal stimulus," they wrote in a note.

The pan-European STOXX 600 skidded 2.1% to a near two-week low, marking its biggest one-day fall in almost -1/2 weeks. London's FTSE 100 fell 1.7% to a near two-week low as worries about the pandemic and uncertainty around a Brexit trade deal spurred investors to book profits. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 1.3% with Hong Kong and India both down over 2% and Japan's Nikkei closing down 0.5%.

Underlining concerns about the health of the world economy, data showed on Thursday China's factory gate prices fell at a faster-than-expected rate in September while consumer inflation slowed to its weakest pace in 19 months. The shift toward safety helped the U.S. dollar, a traditional safe-haven asset. The greenback jumped 0.4% against a basket of six major currencies to 93.809.

A firmer dollar dragged on sterling, already hammered by concerns about the obstacles that keep the European Union and Britain from reaching a trade deal by Dec. 31. The pound slumped 0.9% to $1.2896. The euro drooped 0.4% against the dollar to $1.1694, barely budging on comments by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde that the ECB was ready to ease policy further if needed.

Traders' preference for safety helped government bonds. Germany's government bonds rallied to leave their yields at their lowest level since the March spread of COVID-19 caused a global meltdown in stock markets and other riskier assets. Gold reversed earlier losses to trade in the black, helped in part by Trump's comments that he was keen on more U.S. fiscal stimulus before the November election. Spot gold edged up 0.3% to $1,906.56 per ounce.

Oil prices, however, were weighed by concerns about the coronavirus and its impact on the world economy, though losses narrowed compared to earlier in the day. Brent crude futures dropped 0.6% to $43.07 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.4% to $40.89 a barrel.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

LG expands its free content streaming service to OLED and NanoCell TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Multiple world champion Pellegrini tests positive for COVID-19

Multiple world swimming champion Federica Pellegrini has contracted COVID-19, the Italian said in a social media post on Thursday. The 32-year-old, who intends to take part in her fifth and final Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, was due to...

Coronavirus exposure risk on airplanes very low, U.S. defense study finds

The risk of exposure to the coronavirus on flights is very low, a U.S. Department of Defense study released on Thursday found, a positive sign for the airline industry as it tries to rebound from the pandemics crushing effect on travel. Whe...

Despite challenges from COVID-19, state govt trying to make Raj an ideal state: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said despite the challenges arising out of coronavirus pandemic, the state government is trying to make Rajasthan an ideal state while carrying out economic reforms with proper utilisation of resource...

Foreign lawyers for 'Hotel Rwanda' hero say they have been denied access to him

Foreign lawyers of Paul Rusesabagina, depicted as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwandas 1994 genocide, say they have been stopped from seeing their client who is under detention in the central African country.A political dissident who h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020