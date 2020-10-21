U.S. sees British trade deal 'reasonably soon'

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday he was "very pleased" with progress in negotiations with Britain over a trade agreement and predicted a deal "reasonably soon". The United States and Britain launched negotiations on a free-trade agreement in May, vowing to work quickly to seal a deal as Britain completes its exit from the European Union.

Lighthizer, speaking by video link from Washington to a British government conference on transatlantic co-operation, said talks were taking place continuously despite being split into rounds, while hinting at some negotiating differences. "These things take time ... but we are making great headway and we have got 30-some groups negotiating and negotiating bitterly right now," Lighthizer told the Atlantic Future Forum.

"I am optimistic across the board and I think that it is going to happen reasonably soon," he said of a possible deal. British trade minister Liz Truss, speaking by remote link to the same conference, said western port cities like Liverpool would benefit from a U.S. trade deal as Britain widens its gaze beyond a 45-year-old bias in favour of trade ties with the EU.

The tone of the public exchange contrasted with a stand-off between London and Brussels over Britain's future trade ties with the EU following its exit from the bloc in January. The EU and Britain urged each other on Tuesday to compromise to avoid a disruptive Brexit finale.

Lighthizer, who has named the UK trade talks one of his top priorities for 2020, has called for full access for U.S. agricultural products. The two sides are seen at odds, however, over tariffs including U.S. steel and aluminium duties imposed in 2018.

TARIFFS 'NOT THE ANSWER' A growing potential flashpoint concerns Britain's close links to jetmaker Airbus, which is at the centre of a 16-year-old transatlantic trade spat over aircraft subsidies.

The EU has won the right to hit back with tariffs on U.S. goods to punish U.S. subsidies to Boeing - a year after Washington slapped duties on EU goods over subsidies granted to Airbus by Britain, France, Germany and Spain. U.S. President Donald Trump has said Washington will "strike back harder" at any European tariffs.

Analysts say Britain is squeezed between applying its share of the tariffs in defence of Airbus and risking a setback in trade talks with the United States, or delaying them and further corroding tense talks over a European trade deal. Without referring to recent tariff wars between the United States and China, Truss questioned the use of tariffs but did not address how Britain would handle the Boeing subsidies case.

"Even before the COVID crisis started we have seen trade barriers going up and we have seen tariffs being raised, and that surely is not the answer," Truss said. Lighthizer defended the right of nations to defend their trade interests but said this did not amount to protectionism.

"Nationalisam is not necessarily a bad thing. ... Countries becoming stronger is not necessarily inconsistent with international trade," he told the conference. Both officials called for an overhaul of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization as it prepares to select a new leader.

"There is no doubt that there needs to be reform at the WTO. We need to make the global trading system work," Truss said.