Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for modest gains as tech woes check stimulus hopes

Negotiations will continue on Wednesday, an aide to top U.S. Democrat Nancy Pelosi said. On Wall Street, shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose despite an antitrust lawsuit against it by the U.S. Justice Department.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 05:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 05:25 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for modest gains as tech woes check stimulus hopes

Asian stocks were set for modest gains on Wednesday after renewed U.S. stimulus hopes helped Wall Street higher, although wobbles in the tech sector could keep a lid on investor sentiment.

Australian stocks opened slightly higher while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was roughly flat. The Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.25%. "It will be quite a mixed day," said Ryan Felsman, senior economist at CommSec. "People are digesting the potential for a stimulus bill, and markets are very cautious on the back of that."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.24%. The White House and Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved closer to agreement on a new coronavirus relief package on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite opposition from his own Republican Party. Negotiations will continue on Wednesday, an aide to top U.S. Democrat Nancy Pelosi said.

On Wall Street, shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose despite an antitrust lawsuit against it by the U.S. Justice Department. Netflix, however, reported disappointing earnings, leading its shares to fall 6% after trading hours, a development that could cause an "overhang" in Asian trading, Felsman said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.40% and the S&P 500 was up 0.47%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.33%. The U.S. dollar softened on Tuesday, hitting a one-month low against a basket of major currencies, as investors awaited the outcome of the fiscal stimulus talks and as coronavirus cases spiked in Europe.

The dollar index fell 0.411%. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit four-month highs on Tuesday on hopes lawmakers could agree on a stimulus package.

Oil prices also rose on optimism about a possible stimulus agreement, but the threat to demand from rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and increased output from Libya kept prices from moving higher.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Former Socceroos great Kewell tests positive for COVID-19

Former Australia international Harry Kewell, who is in charge of England Football League Two side Oldham Athletic, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and entered self isolation, the club said. The 42-year-old Socceroos great, who...

U.S. agency urges new safeguards following probe into deadly 2019 California boat fire

A U.S. safety board on Tuesday called for new safeguards for small passenger vessels following a September 2019 early morning boat fire in California that killed 34 people. The 75-foot 23-m recreational diving vessel, Conception, with 33 pa...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may resume this week -sources

AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness in a study participant, four sources told Reuters...

India will be most consequential partner for US in Indo-Pacific this century: Esper

India will be the most consequential partner for the US in the Indo-Pacific this century, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday ahead of the 22 Ministerial Dialogue between the two countries next week. Esper on Tuesday told a Washing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020