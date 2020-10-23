Left Menu
Success is going to bring US together: Trump; Biden says country's character on ballot

President Donald Trump on Thursday asserted that success is going to bring America together, while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden said that the character of the country is on the ballot in the November 3 presidential election. Blaming China for the coronavirus, Trump said: “We have to make our country totally successful as it was prior to the plague coming in from China.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Thursday asserted that success is going to bring America together, while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden said that the character of the country is on the ballot in the November 3 presidential election. Trump, responding to a question about the leadership during the final presidential debate at Nashville in Tennessee, said that America has to be made successful.

"Success is going to bring us together. We are on the road to success," the 74-year-old president said. Former vice president Biden said that the character of the country is on the ballot this time.

"I'm gonna say as I said in the beginning, what is on the ballot here is the character of this country. Decency, honour, respect, treating people with dignity, making sure that everyone has an even chance. And I'm gonna make sure you get that. You haven't been getting it the last four years," Biden said in his closing remarks at the presidential debate that lasted just over 90 minutes. Blaming China for the coronavirus, Trump said: "We have to make our country totally successful as it was prior to the plague coming in from China. Now we're rebuilding it and we're doing record numbers… 11.4 million jobs in a short period of time." "Before the plague came in… I was getting calls from people that were not normally people that would call me. They wanted to get together. We had the best Black unemployment numbers in the history of our country. Hispanic, women, Asian, people with diplomas, with no diplomas, MIT graduates, number one in their class, everybody had the best numbers.

"And you know what? The other side wanted to get together. They wanted to unify. Success is going to bring us together. We are on the road to success… I'm cutting taxes and he wants to raise everybody's taxes. And he wants to put new regulations on everything. He will kill it. If he gets in you will have a depression the likes of which you've never seen," Trump said. Biden said that he would represent the entire country.

"(On the inauguration day, I will say) I'm an American president. I represent all of you whether you voted for me or against me. And I'm gonna make sure that you're represented. I'm gonna give you hope. We're gonna move. "We're gonna choose science over fiction. We're gonna choose hope over fear. We're gonna choose to move forward because we have enormous opportunities. Enormous opportunities to make things better," said the 77-year-old Democratic presidential candidate.

"We can grow this economy. We can deal with systemic racism. At the same time, we can make sure that our economy is being run and moved and motivated by clean energy. Creating millions of new jobs. That's the fact. That's what we're gonna do," Biden added. Trump has repeatedly said that China must be held fully accountable for its "secrecy, deception and cover-up" that allowed COVID-19 to spread all over the world.

He has expressed disappointment over China's handling of the pandemic and in May, he claimed that it was the "incompetence" of Beijing that led to the mass killing across the globe. China has denied US' claim of covering up the extent of its coronavirus outbreak and has accused the US of attempting to divert public attention by insinuating that the virus originated from a virology laboratory in Wuhan.

