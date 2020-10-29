Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK rejects 'Britain First' trade policy, taking swipes at US and EU

Trade minister Liz Truss will set out the principles that underpin Britain's future trade policy in a speech that takes aim at the damage caused by both protectionism and unfettered state-subsidisation. "She will argue for too long the world has turned a blind eye to 'pernicious' trading practices," said a statement accompanying excerpts of her remarks released in advance.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 05:31 IST
UK rejects 'Britain First' trade policy, taking swipes at US and EU

Britain will on Thursday chide the "pernicious" trade practices of the United States and Europe, even as it tries to pin down deals with the its most important allies in a post-Brexit drive to reinvent itself as a free trading nation. The COVID-19 pandemic has wrought havoc on global supply chains, fanning global trade tensions as nations scramble for scarce goods and try to protect their own economic interests.

Britain left the European Union in January, giving it the power to negotiate its own trade deals for the first time in 45 years - something ministers have promoted as the biggest economic benefit of leaving the world's largest trading bloc. Trade minister Liz Truss will set out the principles that underpin Britain's future trade policy in a speech that takes aim at the damage caused by both protectionism and unfettered state-subsidisation.

"She will argue for too long the world has turned a blind eye to 'pernicious' trading practices," said a statement accompanying excerpts of her remarks released in advance. Truss will say those approaches have had a "corrosive effect on the foundations of our rules-based free trade system, spreading disillusionment and distrust."

"Britain is learning from the twin errors of values-free globalisation and protectionism, and we are instead rooting our approach for global free trade in our values of sovereignty, democracy, the rule of law and a fierce commitment to high standards,” she will say. While Britain's government wants the freedom to be able to provide state aid, it is opposed to the over-use of subsidies and has no plans to become highly interventionist.

Her comments come at a time when nearly a trillion dollars per year of trade with Britain's closest neighbour is under threat, with the clocking ticking down to a Nov. 3 U.S. election that could mean Britain's years-long courting of U.S. President Donald Trump is wasted. Britain is urgently negotiating a trade deal with the EU to avoid widespread disruption when a transition period of de-facto EU membership ends on Dec. 31. It has also put a U.S. free trade agreement at the top of its post-Brexit wish list.

Nevertheless, in a direct reference to Trump's 'America First' policy, Truss will say "we will not be pulling up the drawbridge in an autarkic Britain First approach." She will say the EU is an "innovation-phobic" protectionist institution that has held Britain back and, without naming China explicitly, criticise those who use state-owned enterprises to sell goods around the world as "mercenaries of global trade".

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Press, social media blocking serious charges against Biden: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused both the mainstream and social media companies of blocking serious charges of corruption against his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying the situation was causing America to ex...

Canada border officer had concerns about interviewing Huawei CFO ahead of arrest

A Canadian border officer told a court on Wednesday he had concerns about intercepting and interviewing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before police arrested her on a warrant from the United States almost two years ago. Scott K...

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll passes 90,000

Mexicos health ministry reported on Wednesday 5,595 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 495 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 906,863 and the death toll to 90,309.Health officials have said the r...

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct.29

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The TimesThe UK government believes that a German vaccine backed by Pfizer could be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020