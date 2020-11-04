Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures dip after early Florida vote results

S&P emini futures were last down 0.1%, partly reversing a rally during the official trading session in which the S&P 500 delivered its strongest one-day gain in almost a month. S&P emini futures had jumped over 1% late in the day, but changed direction as projections showed President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden neck-and-neck in Florida, one of the critical battleground states, with other hotly contested states, including Georgia and Ohio, up in the air.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 07:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 07:01 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures dip after early Florida vote results

U.S. stock market futures dipped late on Tuesday as early voting projections emerged in a rancorous U.S. presidential election, with investors hoping to avoid a prolonged process that would delay a potential fiscal stimulus to help an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. S&P emini futures were last down 0.1%, partly reversing a rally during the official trading session in which the S&P 500 delivered its strongest one-day gain in almost a month.

S&P emini futures had jumped over 1% late in the day, but changed direction as projections showed President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden neck-and-neck in Florida, one of the critical battleground states, with other hotly contested states, including Georgia and Ohio, up in the air. On betting website Smarkets, odds of a Trump victory improved dramatically in recent minutes but still showed Biden as the expected winner.

Biden's lead over Trump in national opinion polls has raised expectations of a decisive outcome and a post-election stimulus package that would make good on Biden's promises of infrastructure spending. Some analysts said the market's strong gains also reflected a rebound from a selloff last week, the biggest weekly percentage decline for the S&P 500 in over seven months.

"It seems as though the polls have narrowed, which makes it a little bit more difficult for Biden, but the market reacting the way it is now tells me the market thinks we are going to get a resolution fairly quickly," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. "If for some reason we don't have any kind of a clear picture, if there is an unwillingness to concede on the part of the loser and this ends up having to go to the courts, we are in for some choppy, volatile markets for awhile," Frederick said.

On election night 2016, U.S. stock index futures plunged as Trump pulled off an upset victory against Democrat Hillary Clinton. However, the next day marked the start of the so-called "Trump rally" that saw the S&P 500 jump 5% in a month, fueled by promises of massive tax cuts and financial deregulation. In Tuesday's trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.06% to end at 27,480.03 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.78% to 3,369.02.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.85% to 11,160.57. The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge, touched a one-week low after hitting a 4-1/2-month high last week.

Democrats, who already control the U.S. House of Representatives, are also favored to emerge from 14 hotly contested U.S. Senate races with full control of Congress, although final results from at least five of those contests may not be available for days, or months in some cases. (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Sam Holmes)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea man crossed armed border in possible defection to South

South Koreas military said on Wednesday it had taken into custody a North Korean man who crossed the heavily fortified border with North Korea into the South, prompting an urgent search operation. The man was found about 950 a.m. on the eas...

FOREX-Dollar claws back losses as Trump takes narrow early lead in Florida

The U.S. dollar clawed back early losses against risk-sensitive currencies on Wednesday after preliminary results suggested President Donald Trump has a slight edge over Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Florida, a key battleground state. ...

FACTBOX-These states could decide the U.S. presidential election

The U.S. presidential election will be decided by about a dozen states that could swing to either President Donald Trump, a Republican, or Democratic challenger Joe Biden. These states will play a critical role in delivering the 270 Elector...

SKorea military detects unidentified person at NKorea border

South Korean troops were engaged in an operation near the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Wednesday after detecting unidentified personnel there, the Souths military said. A Joint Chiefs of Staff statement said South Koreas sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020