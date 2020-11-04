Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global investors keep powder dry as U.S. election gets tight

President Donald Trump holds a narrow lead in the battleground state of Florida, keeping open a path to the White House, which has upended expectations of a Joe Biden landslide. "I don't think you'd be buying anything if the result's uncertain, because you have a binary outcome," said Matt Sherwood, head of investment strategy at Perpetual in Sydney, which manages A$29 billion ($21 billion) in assets.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 10:37 IST
Global investors keep powder dry as U.S. election gets tight

Global investors in Asia are sticking with bets on China's recovery and holding off on major portfolio changes as early results show a tight U.S. presidential election. President Donald Trump holds a narrow lead in the battleground state of Florida, keeping open a path to the White House, which has upended expectations of a Joe Biden landslide.

"I don't think you'd be buying anything if the result's uncertain, because you have a binary outcome," said Matt Sherwood, head of investment strategy at Perpetual in Sydney, which manages A$29 billion ($21 billion) in assets. "And if you start positioning your portfolio towards one outcome, then you could get your portfolio on the wrong foot."

For weeks, market moves had indicated investors were betting on a "Blue Wave" by which Biden wins the White House and Democrats control both houses of Congress. That was expected to bring big stimulus spending along with higher yields on the government debt to pay for it, while foreign investors reckoned on freer trade and a weaker dollar directing capital to emerging markets.

Yet as results came in during Asian trade on Wednesday, bonds rallied and the dollar soared amid the uncertainty. Fund managers outside the United States, meanwhile, said they were sticking with investments that could withstand any electoral outcome. "Should the election result become highly contentious, leading to notable market weaknesses, we are buyers rather than sellers," said James Leung, head of multi-asset, Asia Pacific, at global fund manager Barings.

"Asia has also been our preferred region before the election and the outcome of such should not materially alter the region's economic recovery. We remain constructive on the region on a medium-term outlook." Asia's equity markets were steady or gainers on Wednesday, though most currencies fell against the rising dollar.

ASIA BETS STAY China is seen as particularly sensitive to the election outcome because Trump is viewed as far more likely to set off new and unpredictable confrontations with the world's second-largest economy.

The yuan sold off sharply as Trump's chances appeared to improve through Asia's trading day, though money managers invested in China did not expect the turbulence to last. "Once the dust settles ... the market will go back to focusing on the long-term implications of the winner's policies," said Lei Wang, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management in New Mexico.

"Chinese equities and bonds will likely continue to attract interest from overseas investors ... Chinese consumers and exports, the two pillars to China's economic growth engine, are intact." Indeed, that has put a solid footing under company earnings and pushed China's blue chip index up about 16% this year compared to a 1.4% drop for world stocks more broadly - something investors think has further to run.

"We're not trying to trade the election, it's too difficult," said Vikas Pershad, a Singapore-based fund manager at M&G Investments. "The U.S. share of (global) GDP has very steadily fallen (in my lifetime). Where has it gone? It has come to Asia. I don't think that will change."

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Win against Mumbai Indians has boosted our confidence, says Rashid Khan

Defending champions Mumbai Indians MI are leading the points table after the final league-stage game, and a win against them has boosted Sunrisers Hyderabads SRH confidence, reckons spinner Rashid Khan. Coming into the game, SRH needed noth...

TVS Motor partners Pilipinas Petroleum to offer Shell loyalty cards

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has partnered with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation in the Philippines for providing its customers access to Shell loyalty cards. The association will be carried out through the comp...

U.S. election betting market odds flip to favour Trump over Biden

Betting market odds on the U.S. presidential election have flipped to favour Republican President Donald Trump over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to data from three aggregators.New Zealand-based predictions market PredictIt has ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Lung damage may shed light on long COVIDA study of the lungs of people who have died from COVID-19 has found persistent and extensive lung damage in most cases and may help doctors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020