Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS -Asian stocks rise as U.S. vote points to higher bar for regulation

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added 0.27%, Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.3%, Australian shares rose 0.5%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3% in early trade. "Markets appear to be trading on the expectation of a financially-restrained Biden Presidency with taxes, regulation and massive stimulus all less likely," analysts at Australia's ANZ Bank said in a note.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 05-11-2020 05:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 05:51 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS -Asian stocks rise as U.S. vote points to higher bar for regulation

Asian shares jumped on Thursday as investors cheered U.S. election results that pointed to a government less likely to impose tough financial regulations, while sterling fell on reports that the Bank of England may ease policy more than expected. The gains tracked those on Wall Street overnight, when financial markets mostly shrugged off the uncertainty that came with a nail-bitingly close contest between President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Indeed, investors looked past Trump's pursuit of lawsuits and a vote recount that would prolong the election, and focused instead on the performance of Democrats, which was not as strong as some polls had predicted. They said this indicated that a progressive agenda, which includes higher taxes, is off the cards even if Biden wins. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added 0.27%, Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.3%, Australian shares rose 0.5%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3% in early trade.

"Markets appear to be trading on the expectation of a financially-restrained Biden Presidency with taxes, regulation and massive stimulus all less likely," analysts at Australia's ANZ Bank said in a note. But in a sign that not all investors were sanguine about the election uncertainty, Treasury yields drifted lower as some sought safety. The 10-year Treasury yield languished at 0.7713%, a long way away from a five-month high of 0.945% struck on Tuesday.

Data on Wednesday showed Biden holding narrow leads over Trump in the states of Wisconsin and Michigan. The two Midwestern states are critical in the race to the 270 electoral votes in the state-by-state Electoral College needed to win the presidency. Trump's quest for another term would be greatly harmed if he loses both states. Investors increasingly expect the Republican and Democratic parties to retain their respective control of the Senate and the House of Representatives, paving the way for a split legislature that makes it harder to introduce new laws and regulations.

The prospect of a divided Congress boosted the dollar overnight as investors dialed back hopes for another generous round of U.S. fiscal stimulus that would have dragged on the dollar. By early Asian trade, however, the dollar index had ceded its gains and was flat at 93.429 against a basket of six currencies. It had touched a one-month high of 94.308 overnight.

Expectations for a smaller U.S. fiscal stimulus package weighed on gold, which hovered at $1,905.0712 an ounce. Oil prices were firm, with U.S. crude at $39.06 a barrel, after data showed a large decline in U.S. crude inventories.

The oil market also welcomed Trump's false declaration of victory as his support for sanctions on Iran and for Saudi-led oil production cuts would boost oil prices. A stronger dollar kept the euro hemmed in at $1.17085, while sterling fell 0.4% to $1.2939 following a report by The Telegraph newspaper that the BoE is considering a move into negative interest rates.

Also weighing on sterling was a separate report by The Sun newspaper that said the BoE could expand its purchase programme by 150 billion pounds to 200 billion pounds ($194 billion-$258.6 billion). The reports preceded a scheduled monetary policy decision by the BoE on Thursday that will be announced at 0700 GMT, brought forward from the previously scheduled 1200 GMT.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE to expand its asset purchase programme by 100 billion pounds ($130 billion) to 845 billion pounds due to the deteriorating economic outlook as England enters a second COVID-19 lockdown. ($1 = 0.7733 pounds)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Anxiety, suspicions color U.S. post-election uncertainty

Weary from one of the most bruising U.S. presidential races in modern times, Republican and Democratic voters alike were in a state of high anxiety on Wednesday with the election outcome still unsettled a day after polls closed. President D...

FEATURE-Indigenous Tao way of life under threat on Taiwan island

By Sally Jensen ORCHID ISLAND, Taiwan, Nov 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - W hile 2020 will be remembered by many as a year of travel bans and cancelled vacations, the indigenous Tao people of Orchid Island will remember it as the year unpre...

Rugby-Hodge to face All Blacks at flyhalf as Rennie rings the changes

Reece Hodge will play his first test for Australia at flyhalf against New Zealand in Brisbane this weekend after coach Dave Rennie on Thursday made six changes to his starting side for the second Tri-Nations test. With James OConnor still s...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares follow Wall St higher on U.S. gridlock bets

Asian share markets firmed on Thursday while bonds held big gains as investors awaited a clear result from the U.S. election, with the likely prospect of policy gridlock seemingly warmly welcomed by Wall Street overnight.MSCIs broadest inde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020