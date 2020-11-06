Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 3-Fed holds policy steady amid U.S. election uncertainty

Results from Tuesday's presidential vote were still being tabulated in a few key states, though Democratic nominee Joe Biden was near the number of electoral votes needed to win the White House. The U.S. central bank did not speak about the election in a policy statement released after its latest two-day meeting, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to address any concerns about the weeks ahead in a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT).

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 00:30 IST
WRAPUP 3-Fed holds policy steady amid U.S. election uncertainty

The Federal Reserve kept its loose monetary policy intact on Thursday and pledged again to do whatever it can in coming months to sustain a U.S. economic recovery threatened by a spreading coronavirus pandemic and facing uncertainty over a still undecided presidential election. Results from Tuesday's presidential vote were still being tabulated in a few key states, though Democratic nominee Joe Biden was near the number of electoral votes needed to win the White House.

The U.S. central bank did not speak about the election in a policy statement released after its latest two-day meeting, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to address any concerns about the weeks ahead in a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT). "Economic activity and employment have continued to recover but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year," the central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee said in a unanimous statement, which left the central bank's key overnight interest rate unchanged at near zero. "The COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world."

In a statement virtually unchanged from the one issued at its September policy meeting, the Fed repeated its pledge to use its "full range of tools" to support the economy, and promised not to consider raising interest rates until maximum employment had been restored and inflation was heading above its 2% target. The Fed said it would for now continue buying "at least" $120 billion per month in government bonds, and use its other tools and programs as needed depending on how the economy evolves.

The U.S. employment report for October, due to be released by the Labor Department on Friday, will give the latest glimpse of how quickly the economy is pulling the millions unemployed by the pandemic back into jobs. But beyond that the Fed will now be waiting to see whether Biden does indeed win the presidency or whether Republican President Donald Trump manages to remain in power, and what either scenario could mean in terms of additional government spending to help those out of work.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mink 'good reservoirs' for COVID-19, Denmark shows courage in cull -WHO

Mink appear to be susceptible to the new SARS-CoV-2 virus and good reservoirs for the disease, with a mutated strain having caused infections in a dozen people in Denmark, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday. Denmark plans...

Haryana govt rejects opposition charge of illegal registration of properties

The Haryana government on Thursday rejected the Oppositions claims that illegal registration of immovable properties had taken place in the state. Replying to a calling attention notice in Haryana Vidhan Sabha here, Deputy Chief Ministe...

Mamata hits out at Shah, blames Centre for hike in prices of potato and onion

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tHursday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for asking the people of the state to uproot the TMC government in the 2021 state polls and said it was the duty of the Centre to ensure that the ...

Hungary will start to import Russia's COVID-19 vaccine from December

Hungary will start importing small quantities of a Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine in December for final testing and licensing, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video on Thursday.Budapest will ramp up Russian vaccine import...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020