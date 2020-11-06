Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks end strong week with mild losses

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.2% after a five-day winning streak that marked the index's best week since early June. Sparking a rally in global stocks, investors bet that Democrat Joe Biden will become the next U.S. president but Republicans will retain control of the Senate, potentially delaying major policy changes including tighter scrutiny on big American firms.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:46 IST
European stocks end strong week with mild losses
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, taking the shine off a 7% rally this week as investors focused on soaring coronavirus cases on the continent and uncertainty around the U.S. presidential election. The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.2% after a five-day winning streak that marked the index's best week since early June.

Sparking a rally in global stocks, investors bet that Democrat Joe Biden will become the next U.S. president but Republicans will retain control of the Senate, potentially delaying major policy changes including tighter scrutiny on big American firms. Wall Street stocks were, however, choppy on Friday as Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, putting him on the verge of winning the White House.

A handful of states continue to count votes and Trump has falsely claimed the election is being "stolen" from him. "Nagging doubts remain that the eventual outcome may well end up in the U.S. courts," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets wrote in a note. "For now, financial markets don't appear too concerned, however it would still seem prudent to take some money off the table as we head into the weekend."

Meanwhile, Italy registered its highest ever daily coronavirus case tally, with the northern region of Lombardy remaining the hardest hit area. Airline Lufthansa dropped 6.9% as Germany warned against unnecessary travel to Denmark, Italy and several other countries.

British airline easyJet fell 2.6% after it said the recently announced lockdowns in England, Germany and France had forced it to further scale back its already reduced flying schedule. "Almost certainly, we could see double-dip recession in parts of Europe," said Dhaval Joshi, European investment strategist at BCA Research in London.

Automakers fell the most, down 1.7% after surging this week on hopes that a Biden win could lead to a softer stance on trade policies. Insurers got a boost after Germany's Allianz reported an surprise 6% rise in third-quarter net profit.

A multi-billion dollar deal involving RSA, Canadian insurer Intact Financial and Danish insurer Tryg also lifted the sector. Miners gained the most, up almost 2% as metals prices rose in the wake of a weakening dollar.

Cartier jewellery maker Richemont jumped 8.9% as it saw a marked improvement in the second quarter thanks to online retail sales and China. Swatch Group gained 0.8% in sympathy.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief calls for ‘peaceful, orderly and credible’ elections in Myanmar

Ahead of elections in Myanmar on 8 November, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterreshas stated his hope that the vote would help advance inclusive sustainable development across the country.Ahead of Myanmars general elections, Secretary-Gene...

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to disarm 'fugitives from justice' in Tigray campaign

Ethiopias air force bombed arms depots and destroyed military hardware in the northern Tigray region on Friday, the prime minister said, escalating a war he launched this week against his former ruling coalition allies. The air strikes in a...

Maharashtra reports 5,027 new COVID-19 cases, 161 deaths

Maharashtra reported 5,027 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total cases to 17,10,314, said the state Public Health Department on Friday. According to the state Public Health Department, 11,060 patients were discharged toda...

Study reveals COVID-19 infection rates low in people with rheumatic diseases

A new study shows that the COVID-19 infection incidence has been low in people with rheumatic diseases, and most of those infected experience a mild course of illness. Additionally, fatalities have been low among rheumatic disease patients ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020