Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand turns 21, CM Rawat extols govt’s development model

Uttarakhand entered 21st year of its existence on Monday with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat cataloging steps taken by the state government to empower women, strengthen farmers and take development to the remote corners of the state.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 15:01 IST
Uttarakhand turns 21, CM Rawat extols govt’s development model
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand entered 21st year of its existence on Monday with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat cataloging steps taken by the state government to empower women, strengthen farmers, and take development to the remote corners of the state. "Twenty-one years is not a very long time in the development journey of a state, but it is not a very short time either to take stock of things and decide whether or not we are moving in the right direction. Looking back, I can say development has definitely paced up in Uttarakhand in recent years," Rawat said at a program held at the police lines here to mark the state's 21st foundation day. Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000.

Describing women as the backbone of the state's rural economy, Rawat highlighted steps taken by the state government to empower them as well as farmers. "There are 30,000 women self-help groups (SHGs) in the state, out of which 18,000 are active. We are giving interest free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to women through the SHGs and the rural growth centers. Similarly, we are soon going to hike the extent of interest-free loans being given to farmers from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh," he said.

Citing the example of a woman entrepreneur named Prema Bhandari, Rawat said she had begun mushroom farming with a fund of a paltry sum of Rs 500, and today she earns Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 a month. Asking people to draw inspiration from the woman to make the most of the self-employment opportunities available to them, the chief minister spoke of the Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana and the Saur (solar) swarojgar yojana affiliated with the scheme to get on their feet without leaving their homes in search of livelihood.

The targeted beneficiaries of the scheme including the youth and migrants who have returned home after leaving their jobs in different parts of the country following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are to be allocated solar plants of 25 kw each, he said. It will not only provide them employment but also promote production of green energy, he added.

In a video address issued separately on the occasion, Rawat spoke of the state government's policy of zero tolerance towards corruption which had "freed" the corridors of power from corrupt and mafia elements. The chief minister also spoke of the change in the work culture of government departments brought about by a revised transfer policy.

He also detailed the steps taken to improve road and air connectivity and investments worth Rs 31,000 crore brought to the state after the 2018 investment summit. "We have already attracted investments worth Rs 31,000 crore to Uttarakhand and set ourselves a target of increasing it to Rs 40,000 crore in a year or two," Rawat said.

He said the construction of the new Kedarpuri township around the Himalayan temple symbolizes the resilience of the people of Uttarakhand as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Rawat said his government made Gairsain the summer capital of the state to honor the aspirations that had guided the prolonged struggle for statehood to Uttarakhand.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling hits nine-week high overnight; steadies before next Brexit talks

Sterling edged up in early London trading on Monday after reaching a nine-week high versus the dollar overnight, as Democrat Joe Bidens victory in the U.S. presidential elections saw global markets at new highs and riskier currencies gainin...

SA transitioning from relief to recovery after battling COVID-19: President

After months of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country is now transitioning from relief to recovery.Writing in this weeks edition of his newsletter, the President said when the National State of Disaster ...

China holds off on sending congratulations to Biden

China, which has held off on congratulating U.S. presidential election winner Joe Biden even as leaders of other countries have done so, said on Monday it would follow custom in responding to the result.Democrat Biden clinched enough states...

Dilip Ghosh serves legal notice to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar over 'Matuas' votes' tweet

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has served a legal notice to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar asking her to withdraw a tweet, in which she allegedly misquoted Ghosh over Matuas votes, and issue an unconditional apology. According to the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020