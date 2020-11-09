Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs, crude prices jump, on vaccine progress

Wall Street followed world equity indexes to record levels and crude prices surged on Monday, as promising developments toward a coronavirus vaccine and the prospect of improved trade relations under President-elect Joe Biden gave a jolt to investor risk appetite. All major U.S. stock indexes touched all-time highs and crude prices jumped more than 10%.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:25 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs, crude prices jump, on vaccine progress

Wall Street followed world equity indexes to record levels and crude prices surged on Monday, as promising developments toward a coronavirus vaccine and the prospect of improved trade relations under President-elect Joe Biden gave a jolt to investor risk appetite.

All major U.S. stock indexes touched all-time highs and crude prices jumped more than 10%. Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE, was more than 90% effective in preventing infection, marking the first successful data from a large-scale clinical trial.

"The vaccine is really driving markets," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina. "Most of the moves in stocks, bonds and commodities are related to the light at the end of the tunnel for the COVID-19 situation." "It's a game-changer in terms of consumer spending and consumer behavior and it augurs well for future economic activity as we begin to see a reversal of trends caused by the pandemic," Zaccarelli added.

Global leaders welcomed the U.S. election results, congratulating President-elect Joe Biden even as incumbent Donald Trump refused to concede, vowing to challenge the result. The CBOE Market Volatility index, a barometer of investor anxiety, dropped to its lowest level since late August.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,092.42 points, or 3.86%, to 29,415.82, the S&P 500 gained 99.43 points, or 2.83%, to 3,608.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 139.21 points, or 1.17%, to 12,034.44. Pfizer's announcement gave a jolt to European shares, sending them to an eight-month high, building on hopes of more stable trade policies under president-elect Biden.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 4.03% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 2.42%. Emerging market stocks rose 1.65%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.21% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 2.12%.

The vaccine news sent U.S. Treasury yields soaring, with the yield curve at its steepest since March, on optimism the world's largest economy would emerge from a pandemic-induced recession. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 42/32 in price to yield 0.9628%, from 0.82% late on Friday.

The 30-year bond last fell 111/32 in price to yield 1.7521%, from 1.598% late on Friday. Oil prices jumped nearly 10% as the vaccine news and an OPEC output deal fueled optimism over rebounding demand.

U.S. crude rose 9.64% to $40.72 per barrel and Brent was last at $42.79, up 8.47% on the day. The prospect of a Biden presidency buoyed trade-related currencies on expectations of a thawing of the tariff war as the dollar index stabilized.

The dollar index rose 0.32%, with the euro down 0.36% to $1.1829. The Japanese yen weakened 1.91% versus the greenback to 105.36 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3133, down 0.17% on the day.

Gold prices slid as investors pivoted away from the safe-haven metal in favor of riskier assets. Spot gold dropped 4.5% to $1,863.51 an ounce.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

1 student killed, 8 injured in Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak blast

Kabul Afghanistan, November 09 ANISputnik A bomb exploded in Afghanistans central province of Maidan Wardak, injuring eight students and causing one death, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.The blast occurred at the entrance gate o...

Truck carrying paddy husk catches fire in Gondia, no injuries

A truck laden with paddy huskcaught fire on Monday afternoon on Gondia-Tirora Road nearBhagwattola village, police said, adding that the driver andhelper managed to jump to safetyIt was doused 30 minutes later, during which timetraffic was ...

DDC election: Candidates of PAGD members to fight poll on party symbols, says Farooq Abdullah

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Monday said candidates of the amalgams constituents will fight the District Development Council DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir on their own party symbols. Seven mai...

Rs 29.08 lakh fine on polluters in Noida, over Rs 2 cr so far

The Noida Authority on Monday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 29.08 lakh on entities, including over three dozen construction sites, that were found violating anti-air pollution guidelines here. The action included a major penalty wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020