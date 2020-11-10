Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Yen pressured as vaccine hopes boost risk appetite

But the overnight movement flipped things back to the way it is when markets usually turn risk-on: U.S. Treasury yields rise and the yen depreciates more than the dollar." The vaccine news comes as the global tally of COVID-19 infections reached 50.68 million on Monday, stoking worries of more lockdown measures across the globe. Some analysts said markets over-reacted to the news because questions about the vaccine remain, such as how effective the vaccine is by ethnicity or age and how long immunity may last.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 06:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 06:53 IST
FOREX-Yen pressured as vaccine hopes boost risk appetite

The yen scraped back some losses against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, after the safe currency took a drubbing on news of the development of a coronavirus vaccine which raised optimism of a global economic recovery. U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE said a large-scale clinical trial showed their vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

The yen edged higher to 105.07 against the dollar, after suffering its biggest loss overnight since March. It fetched 76.42 against the Australian dollar, having lost more than 2% overnight. "What's important about the overnight movement is that it overturned the current trend of the U.S. dollar falling, instead of the yen, when the market turns risk-on," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"The yuan and euro have been rising against the dollar as equities jumped on Joe Biden's election win... But the overnight movement flipped things back to the way it is when markets usually turn risk-on: U.S. Treasury yields rise and the yen depreciates more than the dollar." The vaccine news comes as the global tally of COVID-19 infections reached 50.68 million on Monday, stoking worries of more lockdown measures across the globe.

Some analysts said markets over-reacted to the news because questions about the vaccine remain, such as how effective the vaccine is by ethnicity or age and how long immunity may last. "Perhaps the market did over-react to the vaccine, given there's still some way to go prove that it's safe," said Westpac currency analyst Imre Speizer.

"What they've shown is that it's reasonably effective, safety is another stage. Once the market looked into the finer print of what these results were, maybe they backed off the trade a bit." The Australian dollar steadied at $0.7275 against its U.S. counterpart after touching a seven-week high on Monday.

The euro stood little changed at 1.1819, having fallen more than 0.4% overnight. The prospects of a Biden presidency has boosted risk sentiment as many believe it could boost international trade relations and maintain an easy monetary policy.

Still, incumbent Donald Trump has made no sign of conceding and his campaign is planning a series of rallies to build support for legal fights challenging the election results. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said President Donald Trump was completely within his rights to look into "irregularities" from the election.

Trump also said he had "terminated" Defense Secretary Mark Esper, signalling he may use his final months in office after defeat at the polls to settle scores within his administration. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar held steady at 92.75, slightly above Monday's 10-week trough of 92.12.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Philippine economy shrinks by more than expected in Q3, govt says "worst is over"

The Philippine economy shrank by more than expected on an annual basis in the third quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed on Tuesday, but the fallout eased after the government gradually lifted coronavirus restrictions....

Counting of votes for Manipur assembly bypolls begins

Counting of votes began on Tuesday in four assembly constituencies of Manipur, where by- elections were held last week, officials said. COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed in the counting centres where the administration has put in...

El Salvador president faces probe over search for wartime massacre files

A court in El Salvador has asked the prosecutors office to investigate whether President Nayib Bukele and his defense minister blocked a judicial inspection of military archives aimed at uncovering evidence of a massacre in 1981.According t...

Govt’s books stronger as economy continues to recover post-COVID

The Governments books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post-COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020