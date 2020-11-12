Left Menu
Piramal Vaikunth Outperforms Emerges as One of the Fastest Selling Projects

Customers are moving towards projects that offer community living, Biophilic Designs, flexible layouts with amenities upgrading them to a better lifestyle.” Piramal Vaikunth is a residential complex spread over 32 acres, featuring high-rise towers, townhouses, world-class amenities and facilities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 14:58 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, has witnessed exponential growth in Q2FY'20 compared to Q1 for its township project in Thane, Piramal Vaikunth. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the project achieved sales of over 400 units in the last quarter, outperforming itself in Thane's residential market. The project offers a range of apartments staring to 1 BHK to 3BHK with access to premium amenities. Piramal Vaikunth is spread across 32 acres and goes beyond bare necessities by providing its owners with an elevated experience. It offers a unique blend of amenities along with biophilic aesthetics that include elements of natural habitats. In addition to the central amenities across the project, some of the cluster-specific amenities comprise of swimming pool, toddler's play area, library, hobby area, indoor games room and gymnasium.

Piramal Vaikunth and Cluster 3 at a glance ⦁ Composition: 1,1 + Study, 2 & 3 Bed Residences ⦁ Project Location: Balkum, Thane West ⦁ Piramal Vaikunth Area: approx. 32Acres ⦁ Approx. 2.75 Acre ISKCON temple complex ⦁ Up to 40% open spaces ⦁ Up to 60,000 sq. ft. of amenities ⦁ Renowned project partners Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Sawhney, President, Sales & Marketing, Piramal Realty, said, "From establishing a presence in the Value Housing segment last year to integrating an enriched virtual journey built to book apartments without leaving the comfort of one's home, Piramal Realty has relentlessly worked towards sufficing the needs of customers. We are optimistic that we will have another good financial year with the backing of a robust digital sales infrastructure while maintaining social distancing norms." He further added, "With work from home becoming normal in the long run, there is a shift in consumer behavior. Customers are moving towards projects that offer community living, Biophilic Designs, flexible layouts with amenities upgrading them to a better lifestyle." Piramal Vaikunth is a residential complex spread over 32 acres, featuring high-rise towers, townhouses, world-class amenities and facilities. The development will also include an approx. 2.75 acre ISKCON temple complex. The project partners with the world's most renowned and leading experts in the real estate sector to create benchmarks in Safety, Quality, Customer-centricity, and Architectural Design. About Piramal Realty Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 17 mn sq. ft. of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, Warburg Pincus and Goldman Sachs two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested $235 million dollars for a minority stake in the company.

Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture and community living. Image: Artist's Impression of ISKCON Temple complex at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane.

