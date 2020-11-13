STL launches an industry first 'Digital Inclusion' solution - STL Garv in a power packed launch event

Left Menu
In our pilot phase, we have successfully touched over 54,000 lives across villages in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh." About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd: STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.

STL (NSE: STLTECH) an industry leading integrator of digital networks, launched STL Garv - a rural digital platform, that will work to bridge the digital divide in Indian villages. STL Garv was launched at a power-packed virtual event by Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO Niti Aayog. In the past twenty five years, India has brought the first half of its population online and in the coming ten years, STL will connect the second half. But, to unlock rural growth, connectivity must be supplemented with powerful rural digital applications which actually transform rural lives for the better. STL Garv does just that.

STL Garv, uses BharatNet connectivity and aspires to transform rural lives and usher in growth and prosperity across rural India. It is designed to instil a sense of equality in the people of rural India. It empowers rural Indian communities with meaningful digital services like Telemedicine, e-Tutoring, Government to Citizen services and assisted e-Commerce. STL started the design of Garv ecosystem in 2018 and today is piloting in 11 villages - impacting over 54k lives across Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. These services have especially helped people in the challenging times of this pandemic. With Garv, STL, is contributing to PM Shri Narendra Modi's Digital India where access to information has no barrier. Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, launched STL Garv at the event. While talking about STL Garv, he said, "When lives of people get transformed, that is when a nation is transformed. India is truly witnessing digital disruption in areas like digital payments, e-education, e-healthcare and going forward, technology can accelerate the development of India, especially rural India. By transforming rural lives, STL Garv shall bring about this technology revolution in rural India. I am extremely excited to launch STL Garv. I wish STL a successful journey of enabling and empowering Rural India." Talking about Garv, Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL said, "We are privileged to have Mr. Amitabh Kant launch STL Garv. STL has been a trusted partner for rural digitisation, and we are excited to be a part of India's digital journey. To connect villages with urban services and educate people to utilize Internet connectivity in meaningful ways, we started project Garv. In our pilot phase, we have successfully touched over 54,000 lives across villages in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh." About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd: STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks. We design and integrate these digital networks for our customers. With core capabilities in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software and System Integration, we are the industry's leading end-to-end solutions provider for global digital networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to deliver solutions for their fixed and wireless networks for current and future needs.

We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centre of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, optical interconnect capabilities in Italy, along with two software-development centres across India and one data centre design facility in the UK. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

