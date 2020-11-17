Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's securities regulator hopes Sino-U.S. ties better with Biden administration

A top Chinese securities regulator said on Tuesday that he hopes Sino-U.S. relations will be much improved under a Biden administration. Under U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, ties between China and the United States are at their worst in decades over disputes ranging from technology and trade to Hong Kong and the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 09:29 IST
China's securities regulator hopes Sino-U.S. ties better with Biden administration

A top Chinese securities regulator said on Tuesday that he hopes Sino-U.S. relations will be much improved under a Biden administration.

Under U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, ties between China and the United States are at their worst in decades over disputes ranging from technology and trade to Hong Kong and the coronavirus. Beijing has said it expects the incoming Biden administration to meet China halfway, manage differences and push for the advancement of Sino-U.S. ties on the right track.

"I sincerely hope at the end of the four years of the Biden administration, U.S.-China relations will be in a much, much better state than (they are) today," said China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai. Meanwhile, Beijing should be able to resolve accounting issues with Chinese firms under a Biden administration, said Fang, who was speaking during a session of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

In August, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Treasury officials urged Trump to delist Chinese companies that trade on U.S. exchanges and fail to meet its auditing requirements by January 2022. Fang, asked whether Ant Group's planned $37 billion initial public offering would eventually go ahead, said that depends on how the government restructures the regulatory framework on financial technology, and how the company reacts to the changing regulatory environment.

Ant, with its unique business model and the absence of rivals in China or elsewhere, has mainly thrived as a technology platform away from the banking sector's regulations, despite its array of financial products, analysts say. But Beijing has become uncomfortable with banks increasingly using micro-lenders or third-party technology platforms such as Ant for underwriting loans amid fears of rising defaults and a deterioration in asset quality in a pandemic-hit economy.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Swimming Santa brings Dead Sea to life with tree and cheer; Belgian racing pigeon flies past record in auction and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Swimming Santa brings Dead Sea to life with tree and cheerAt the lowest point on earth, in the middle of a giant salt lake where animals and plants have no chance of surviving, a jolly man d...

Sports News Roundup: Ravens shut out fans citing rising COVID numbers; Harden declines record extension, wants trade to Nets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Olympics Bach projects confidence in Tokyo Games as virus cases surgeInternational Olympic Committee IOC chief Thomas Bach expressed confidence on Monday that the Tokyo Games will be held...

Alleged CAD renders of OnePlus 9 reveal its design; OnePlus 9 Pro specs leaked

OnePlus is expected to unveil its next flagship devices, the OnePlus 9 series, in early 2021. The series comprising the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is rumored to be launched in March 2021.Months ahead of the official unveiling, the CAD rend...

SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station

SpaceXs newly launched capsule with four astronauts arrived Monday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring. The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automated fligh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020