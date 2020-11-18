Young gamer Ujjwal Chaurasia crosses over 10 million Youtube subscribers in just three years

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delhi-based gaming YouTube content creator and streamer Ujjwal Chaurasia, mostly known by his online name Techno Gamerz or Ujjwal Gamer, has created a new milestone by becoming one of the few Indian gamers who have more than 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel Techno Gamerz in just a short span of three years. Chaurasia, who is managed by India's cloud-based, self-serving influencer marketing platform OpraahFx, created the channel in the summers of 2017 when he was in 11th standard. He used to play every type of games and uploaded them on YouTube.

Since this was the time when online gaming was booming as a career option, he gained 1000subscribers in just five months-time span. The 18-year-old gamer would like to give credit to his elder brother Ankit, who suggested him to start a YouTube channel seeing his fondness and knowledge towards gaming. In the beginning, Chaurasia used to upload only recorded gameplay videos but gradually he understood everything and started voice over with his own videos.

"It's such an exciting journey for me from four-five subscribers to 10 million subscribers. When I started off I didn't have my own phone and I used to play games in my brother's phone. He only gave me the idea of starting my own YouTube channel. Initially, I used to upload only recorded gameplay videos due to which I was not getting traction and subscribers in my channel. Though that was also the time I was preparing for my higher secondary exams, as soon as my exams got over I fully focused on YouTube and uploaded videos regulary on my channel. Today, I have one more channel by the name of 'Ujjwal' and it also has three million subscribers," said Chaurasia. "Our network consists of about over 10,000 plus influencers in different niches. Creators are the new celebrities whom people follow, they have an active fan following and are a subject matter expert in a given industry. Consumers trust these influencers more than advertisements or as we call it #wordofmouthonsteroids. We are elated and proud that we manage Ujjwal Chaurasia, who has bagged laurels in such a small age. We salute his hardwork and dedication," said OpraahFx CEO Pranav Panpalia.

Belonging to an entrepreneur family, Chaurasia is the first one in the clan to have a career in online gaming. It was not a cakewalk for him to convince his parents but seeing his dedication and hardwork his parents also agreed to his choice. He is now learning all computer languages and created a niche by his unique style of commentary during the gameplay.

"My priority has always been to entertain the audience while playing games like GTA, Minecraft and I try to deliver unique and fresh content with each episode. They like my content because of my commentary and gameplay. I do full desi commentary in all my videos including very cool desi dialogues," Chaurasia added. In the nearby future, he wants to create a big eSports clan and quite upbeat about starting a new vlogging platform.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)