Oilseeds exporters asks ComMin to develop IT platform for holding virtual exhibitions

Oilseeds exporters body IOPEPC on Wednesday asked the Commerce Ministry to develop an IT platform for holding virtual fairs and exhibitions as travelling has become difficult on account of restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic. Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC) Chairman Khushwant Jain said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, trade shows or exhibitions will not be conducted in any part of the world.

"But we must exhibit our products to the world and export more and more. In this regard, the council has suggested that a platform be developed by the Commerce Ministry for holding virtual exhibitions and be given to the various export promotion councils turn by turn," he told PTI. The platform can be used for many years to come and online trade shows would help exporters to showcase their products, he added.

Jain also sought government intervention to resolve the issue of container shortage as exporters are finding it hard to execute their orders. "The government should resolve these difficulties on an urgent basis as the new harvest season for agricultural products has begun," he added.

He said huge amounts of IGST refunds have been held back on "not very convincing grounds". On exports, he said demand for groundnut has returned to pre-COVID-19 level and exports are expected to rise 10 per cent in 2020-21 as exporters are getting good orders from China, Southeast Asia and Europe.

"With a bumper groundnut crop during kharif 2020, India is considered to be cheaper than other competing origins like the US and Argentina. Enquiries are coming and contracts are being signed," he said. The main oilseeds exported by India are soyabean, groundnut, sesame, castor, niger, and sunflower.

The key export destinations for India are Indonesia, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, and the European Union. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are the major oilseeds growing states.