Development brought by Modi govt in J-K being seen by voters: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the development brought by the Modi government in Jammu and Kashmir may not be seen by the opponents, but is visible to the voters there. He said, particularly in the last one year or so, the development activity had proceeded at an enhanced pace in spite of the intervening period of constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Not only several new projects of national importance have been initiated in Jammu & Kashmir in the last few years but with the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several national projects which had been held up for many decades have also been revived," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. He said when the Shahpur-Kandi irrigation project, which was stuck up for the last nearly four decades, as a result of which the entire water of India's share from the river Ravi was flowing into Pakistan, gets completed in next two years or so, it will benefit the border districts on both the sides of Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab.

"The irony is that all the opposition leaders use the roads, bridges and tunnels constructed with central funds in the last six years and yet deny that there is any development," Singh told PTI. He also referred to Asia's longest tunnel Chenani-Nashri, which Prime Minister Modi had dedicated to the public by and is the first such project in India to be named after Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The minister said all the opposition leaders travelling from Jammu to Srinagar preferred to drive their vehicles through this tunnel in order to cut the journey time but as soon as they cross the tunnel and are asked by some media persons if they had seen any development, their instant reply is in the negative..