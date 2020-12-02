Left Menu
Soccer--Soccer-U.S. federation and women's team reach deal on working conditions

The parties filed in court a proposed settlement in which U.S. Soccer agreed to implement various policies regarding working conditions for the women's team related to hotel accommodation, staffing, venues and travel. "I believe our approach helped us reach this agreement and demonstrates the commitment of U.S. Soccer’s new leadership to find a new way forward with the USWNT," U.S. Soccer president Cindy Cone said in a statement.

The U.S. women's national team and U.S. Soccer Federation reached a settlement in their long-running lawsuit over working conditions on Tuesday. The parties filed in court a proposed settlement in which U.S. Soccer agreed to implement various policies regarding working conditions for the women's team related to hotel accommodation, staffing, venues and travel.

"I believe our approach helped us reach this agreement and demonstrates the commitment of U.S. Soccer’s new leadership to find a new way forward with the USWNT," U.S. Soccer president Cindy Cone said in a statement. "This settlement is good news for everyone and I believe will serve as a springboard for continued progress."

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

