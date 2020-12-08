Left Menu
Development News Edition

China foreign minister pledges to uphold trade deal during Biden administration - US-China business council

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured U.S. executives during a videoconference on Sunday that Beijing remained committed to the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, the head of the US-China Business Council said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 05:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 05:16 IST
China foreign minister pledges to uphold trade deal during Biden administration - US-China business council

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured U.S. executives during a videoconference on Sunday that Beijing remained committed to the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, the head of the US-China Business Council said. "He definitely re-committed. On the Chinese side, it's all systems go. They will fulfill their commitments," US-China Business Council President Craig Allen told Reuters.

The group, which represents 240 companies doing business in China, was pleased with China's progress in implementing policy changes under the agreement signed in January, Allen said. As of October, Beijing's purchases of U.S. goods specified in the Phase 1 deal, at $75.5 billion, were about half of the level they should be on a pro-rated annual basis, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

"They are behind, but it's a two-year agreement," Allen said. "This has been a successful agreement in terms of changing China's policies that prevented a level playing field. It's not complete. It's not finished, that's what Phase 2 is about," he said. Allen said members of the US-China Business Council's board pressed Wang on remaining concerns about equal treatment of U.S. companies, visa concerns and intellectual property rights that it wanted Beijing to address.

Wang noted that Vice Premier Liu He would lead Phase 2 negotiations. But Allen said he was hopeful the world's two largest economies would start negotiations on a Phase 2 agreement after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden names key players to COVID-19 response, plans more Cabinet nominations this week

President-elect Joe Biden picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and human services on Monday as he prepares his administrations response to the raging coronavirus pandemic. Biden, who takes office on Jan....

Hailing 'turning point', Britain begins roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population in what was hailed as a decisive watershed in defeating the coronavirus.T...

UK retail sales growth slows as November lockdown hits non-food sales - BRC

British retail sales growth slowed in November when non-essential stores shut as part of a four-week lockdown in England, but online sales were able to fill more of the gap than in the first lockdown in March, industry data showed on Tuesda...

FACTBOX-Britain begins rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to begin vaccinating its population against infection from the new coronavirus. Britain has ordered 40 million doses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020