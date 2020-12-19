Left Menu
CM announces Pongal bonanza: Rs 2500 in cash, gift hampers

Pongal is celebrated across the state with much fervour in January to usher in the auspicious Tamil month Thai when marriages are conducted and new business ventures initiated.The cash as well as the Pongal gift bag would be distributed through the fair price shops from January 4, 2021 onwards, the Chief Minister said while speaking at Irupali in the district.

PTI | Salem | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:37 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday announced a Pongal bonanza of Rs 2,500 in cash and a gift hamper to all the 2.6 crore rice ration cardholders in the state to celebrate the harvest festival. Pongal is celebrated across the state with much fervor in January to usher in the auspicious Tamil month 'Thai' when marriages are conducted and new business ventures initiated.

The cash, as well as the Pongal gift bag, would be distributed through the fair price shops from January 4, 2021, onwards, the Chief Minister said while speaking at Irupali in the district. This year, the government has given Rs 1,000 and a gift hamper containing ingredients used in making sweet Pongal.

Prior to the distribution of the goodies at fair price shops, the government would issue tokens to beneficiaries at their doorstep, specifying the date and time for obtaining the gift hampers. ''The rice ration cardholders will be provided one kg each of raw rice and sugar, 20 grams of cashew and raisins, 8 gms of cardamom besides a sugarcane. These will be neatly wrapped in a cloth bag,'' Palaniswami said, adding this time the government would give away whole sugarcane not just a piece as was the practice in the past.

