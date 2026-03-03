Left Menu

Kerala Gears Up for Record-Breaking Attukal Pongala Festival

Kerala is set for the celebrated Attukal Pongala Festival. Minister V N Vasavan states that robust preparations, including additional transport services, have been made to accommodate millions of attendees. The event, renowned globally for its massive participation of women devotees, is expected to draw over 40 lakh attendees this year.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The state of Kerala is all set to host the renowned Attukal Pongala Festival, with extensive preparations ensuring a successful event. According to Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, transport and logistical arrangements have been significantly enhanced, promising smooth conduct of the festivities.

Minister Vasavan revealed that three review meetings were conducted to evaluate the festival's arrangements, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attending one session personally. Key measures include additional bus services provided by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to handle the congregating devotees efficiently.

The Attukal Pongala, celebrated at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, witnesses a significant female presence with over 40 lakh women expected this year. The festival, noted for its world record in 2009 for the largest female gathering, features participants offering divine recipes to Goddess Attukal Devi in traditional clay pots.

