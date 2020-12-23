Trump's longtime banker at Deutsche Bank resigns
Rosemary Vrablic, a managing director and senior banker in the lender's wealth management division, recently handed in her resignation, which the bank accepted effective as of year-end, Dan Hunter, a spokesman for the lender, confirmed. According to the New York Times, which first reported Vrablic's resignation, she arranged for the lender to grant hundreds of millions of dollars of loans to Trump's company. The resignation of another longtime colleague of Vrablic, Dominic Scalzi, has also been accepted by the bank, Hunter said.Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 00:48 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime banker at Deutsche Bank AG will be stepping down from the German lender. Rosemary Vrablic, a managing director and senior banker in the lender's wealth management division, recently handed in her resignation, which the bank accepted effective as of year-end, Dan Hunter, a spokesman for the lender, confirmed.
According to the New York Times, which first reported Vrablic's resignation, she arranged for the lender to grant hundreds of millions of dollars of loans to Trump's company. The resignation of another longtime colleague of Vrablic, Dominic Scalzi, has also been accepted by the bank, Hunter said.
