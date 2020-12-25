Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. will impose COVID-19 screening requirement for UK flights - CDC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-12-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 09:53 IST
U.S. will impose COVID-19 screening requirement for UK flights - CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement late on Wednesday that all airline passengers arriving from the UK must test negative in order to fly to the United States. Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. government will require all airline passengers arriving from the United Kingdom to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure starting Monday amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant that may be more transmissible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement late on Wednesday that all airline passengers arriving from the UK must test negative in order to fly to the United States. The decision was a turnaround after the Trump administration told U.S. airlines on Tuesday it was not planning to require any testing for arriving UK passengers.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President, Vice-Prez, PM pay rich tribute to Vajpayee on birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries who paid rich tribute to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. President ...

COVID-19: Recoveries cross 97 lakh, caseload rises to 1,01,46,845

Indias COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,01,46,845 with 23,067 new infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have crossed the 97-lakh mark, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The death toll increased to 1...

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in the next 15 years, the government said on Friday in a plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions and generate nearly 2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050.The green growth strategy, targ...

Single-day rise of 23,067 new COVID-19 cases, 336 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 1,01,46,845, death toll to 1,47,092: Govt.

Single-day rise of 23,067 new COVID-19 cases, 336 fatalities pushes Indias virus caseload to 1,01,46,845, death toll to 1,47,092 Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020