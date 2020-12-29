Left Menu
PM attacks previous govts for delaying work on dedicated freight corridor project

After 2014 ,it was restarted and officials asked to take it forward and by then the budget had gone went up 11 times, the Prime Minister said Modi also inaugurated the EDFCs operation centre at Prayagraj and flagged off the first 1.5 km long goods trains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at previous governments for delaying the Dedicated Freight Corridor project of the Railways and said his government engaged with stakeholders to speed up the work. The project was given permission in 2006 but it was only on paper as the then government lacked the seriousness and urgency with which it had to to take it up with the states, he said after inaugurating the New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor via video conferencing.

Till 2014 not a single km track of the project was laid and the funds sanctioned could not be spent properly. After 2014 ,it was restarted and officials asked to take it forward and by then the budget had gone went up 11 times, the Prime Minister said Modi also inaugurated the EDFC's operation centre at Prayagraj and flagged off the first 1.5 km long goods trains. The prime minister said that on coming to power, he personally monitored the project and held a dialogue with the stakeholders and got new technology as a result of which about 1100 km work will be completed in next few months.

"Imagine not a single km in eight years and 1100 km in 6 years,'' he said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

